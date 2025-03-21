Kay Flock Found Guilty In RICO Case And Subjected To Possible Life Sentence

Kay Flock has been in custody since December of 2021, when he turned himself in for the murder of Hwascar Hernandez.

Kay Flock became one of the hottest names in the New York drill scene of the early 2020s, but it wasn't long before things took a turn for the worse. Back in December of 2021, he turned himself in for the murder of Hwascar Hernandez, as authorities had already launched an investigation into his alleged activity. They officially hit the the Bronx rapper in a multi-defendant RICO indictment in February of 2023, and now this saga is coming to an end. A jury reportedly found him guilty of multiple charges in his New York RICO case on Thursday (March 20), per Inner City Press senior reporter Matthew Russell Lee.

Furthermore, Kay Flock's charges that resulted in a conviction include racketeering conspiracy, use of a gun resulting in death, attempted murder and assault with a weapon in furtherance of racketeering, and use of a firearm for attempted murder and assault with a dangerous weapon. However, the court acquitted him of the murder in aid of racketeering charge relating to the 2021 murder of Hwascar Hernandez. It's not a lot of good news here for Flock, but this particular acquittal of this heavy charge might result in a shorter sentence.

Kay Flock Sentence

Speaking of which, Kay Flock will receive his sentence on July 16, if everything goes according to the current schedule. The trial began on March 10 and involved multiple witnesses, including a state cooperator and former Flock colleague. They claimed that he shot a rival gang affiliate as revenge for a friend's shooting, but the witness' sister alleged that this is not true. As for the 21-year-old MC's legal team, they argue that his alleged 2021 murder of Hernandez came about due to self defense, and they accused the court of unfairly targeting the drill scene in New York hip-hop.

For those unaware, prosecutors accused Kay Flock and seven other alleged Sev Side and Third Side gang affiliates of engaging in one murder and several shootings in the Bronx from June of 2020 to February of 2022. Flock might reportedly face a life sentence later this July, but we will see how the court assesses the convicted and acquitted charges.

