life sentence
- Tech"GTA 6" Hacker Gets Life Sentence In "Secure Hospital"Arion Kurtaj was ruled to still be a threat to the general public due to his desire to commit more cybercrimes.By Ben Mock
- MusicC-Murder's Murder Conviction Upheld In Federal CourtC-Murder will remain behind bars, for now, as his murder conviction has been upheld by a federal judge.By Cole Blake
- CrimeXXXTENTACION Killers Appear Defeated In New MugshotsNew mugshots of Trayvon Newsome, Michael Boatwright, and Dedrick Williams surface after they were found guilty of murdering XXXTENTACION.By Aron A.
- CrimeBuffalo Gunman Sentenced To Life Without Parole, Family Member Attempts To Attack Him In CourtThe emotional and draining trial concluded with Gendron's life sentence.By Diya Singhvi
- CrimeMac Minister Will Remain Behind Bars, Despite Claiming He's Been Wrongfully Convicted In Double MurderA judge shut down Mac Minister's petition for Writ of Habeas Corpus. By Aron A.
- CrimeParkland School Shooter Nikolas Cruz Sentenced To Life In Prison Without ParoleFamilies of the shooting victims expressed their rage during the two-day trial. By Lamar Banks
- Pop CultureAariel Maynor Sentenced To 3 Life Terms In Prison For Jacqueline Avant's MurderAariel Maynor shot Jacqueline Avant last December.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureAngela Simmons Speaks In Court After Ex-Fiancé's Killer Receives Life SentenceAngela's ex-fiancé was murdered by Michael Williams in his driveway back in 2018.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureAhmaud Arbery's Killers Sentenced To Life In Prison"Raising you was the honour of my life and I’m very proud of you," Wanda Cooper-Jones said to her late son during today's sentencing.By Hayley Hynes
- CrimeBIG30 Says Pooh Shiesty Won't Get Life In Prison: "Scratch That"BIG30 speaks on Pooh Shiesty's upcoming trial, confidently stating that the rapper will not be sentenced to life in prison.By Alex Zidel
- GossipPooh Shiesty Facing Life In Prison For Allegedly Shooting Man In The ButtFans are reacting to the news that Pooh Shiesty is facing life in prison.By Alex Zidel
- CrimeR. Kelly Faces Life In Prison For Sex Crimes Conviction: Twitter ReactsR. Kelly was found guilty on all counts in his sex racketeering case in New York and could spend the rest of his life behind bars. By Aron A.