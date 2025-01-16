UK Drill Rapper Kay-O Sentenced To Life In Prison For Gang Murder

26-year-old UK drill rapper Kay-O received a life sentence with a minimum sentence of 37 years for the gang-related murder of 25-year-old alleged gang affiliate Kacey Boothe back in August of 2022. Three other men were convicted of the murder, these being Ka'mani Brightly-Donaldson (25 years old), Joao Pateco-Te (28), and Jeffrey Gyimah (23). A fifth man, Roody Thomas, received a five-year sentence following his confession about possessing a gun. They all received their sentences at London's Old Bailey on Tuesday (January 14), and the three other men also received life sentences with minimum terms ranging from 35 to 38 years behind bars.

Furthermore, Kay-O – real name Kammar Henry-Richards – had released the song and music video "Laughing Stock" allegedly referencing the murder days after it occurred. Kacey Boothe, the victim, was at the first birthday party of his friend Khalid Samater's baby at a community center in East London when the tragedy occurred on August 13, 2022. This allegedly happened as retaliation for the murder of another gang member, representing an alleged conflict between the London Fields gang and the E9'ers gang according to prosecutors on this case.

Kay-O Sentenced For Murder

In addition, the court also heard claims that Kacey Boothe's big brother Kyle also passed away due to these conflicts back in August of 2020, per the lyrics of the aforementioned Kay-O track "Laughing Stock." The judge in this case, Lynn Tayton QC, labeled it as "planned revenge attack arising out of gang rivalry in the context of an ongoing pattern of serious tit-for-tat violence." Not only that, but according to BBC News, the court also convicted and sentenced the four defendants for conspiring to commit murder, which connects to the shooting of Abdi-Rahman Jeylaani in August of 2022.

"Having considered your individual cases, I am of the view that there is no sensible basis upon which to differentiate between you in terms of the roles you played in the murder or the conspiracy to murder," Judge Tayton remarked to Kay-O and company while delivering his sentence. "Although none of you actually carried out the shootings, you all played significant roles in facilitating those offenses, and I cannot identify any of you as playing a substantially greater part than others."