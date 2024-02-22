DigDat Arrest: UK Rapper Facing Attempted Murder & Multiple Gun Charges

UK rhymers have been keeping just as busy as their American counterparts in crafting new music releases this winter, though for one of them, time in the studio has come to a sudden halt. Nathan Tokosi (better known in the industry as DigDat) was arrested and charged with attempted murder earlier this month. Along with charges for that crime, he also faces multiple related to guns. Foreign outlet News Shopper shared the story this past Monday (February 19), claiming that Tokoski tried to fatally shoot a man last November in West London.

Another accusation against the young rhymer is "possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life/enable another to do so, as well as possessing three 9mm Parabellum-caliber bullets for a firearm." It's worth noting this isn't his first run-in with the law. Previously, Tokosi was sentenced to 10 years at the age of 13 for unknown reasons, half of which he wound up serving. He violated probation in late 2022, resulting in a brief stint back in the slammer, making his way back home after seven months.

DigDat in Police Custody After Alleged Shooting Last Fall

In terms of his artistry, DigDat's most famous release is 2018's "Air Force," for which he tapped Krept & Konan and K Trap to aid him on the remix. It inevitably peaked at No. 20 on the UK Singles Chart that December, generating plenty of buzz around the embattled creative. Witnessing someone with so much talent getting caught up in the world of crime is saddening for hip-hop heads, but they wish Tokosi the best ahead of next month's sentencing. Four others have already been found guilty of murder in connection with the case – Ka’mani Brightly-Donaldson, Kammar Henry-Richards (Kay-O), Joao Pateco-te and Jeffrey Gyimah.

As one recording artist waits to find out if he'll be sentenced to hard time for his alleged crimes, another is walking free. Kodak Black was happy to be heading home after being arrested (again) in late 2023, and he's even more eager for the arrival of his second son on Friday (February 23). Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for any updates on DigDat and other rappers.

