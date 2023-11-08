7 Rappers From London You Should Be Listening To

One could argue that the UK’s rap scene has been running laps around that of the United States for many years. A vast city filled with a variety of cultures and styles, London has been the hub for many of the world’s best lyricists. The British capital has a rich history of pushing musical boundaries, including hip-hop and beyond. The development of London’s rap scene as we know it occurred almost concurrently with the rise of grime in the 2000s. Over the years, the genres have often overlapped, with many grime MCs taking on hip-hop production, eventually evolving to what we now know as UK drill and afroswing — two of the most popular styles of British rap music.

Today, we are highlighting 7 London rappers you should be listening to. While London is home to many legendary rappers and grime MCs, this list prioritizes the stars of today who are actively establishing themselves as the future of the city. Many UK icons still continue to release music, but we are spotlighting both the new legends and those who are working toward that status. Take a look at the list below.

Avelino

Tottenham in North London is home to many of the UK’s greatest MCs, including Skepta, JME, Frisco, and Wretch 32. Also hailing from the district is Avelino, the skilled and criminally underrated lyricist. His big break was in 2015 when he released a collaborative mixtape (Young Fire, Old Flame) and an earth-shattering freestyle with his mentor, the aforementioned Wretch 32.

Fast forward to 2023, Avelino stayed on course, finally releasing his debut album, God Save The Streets earlier this year. Executive produced by Wretch, the album fulfilled Avelino’s true potential. It contains clever wordplay while also serving as a cautionary tale to his home city. With one of the best rap albums of the year, Avelino is a must-listen.

Headie One

Another Tottenham native, Headie One is the drill superstar who brought the sub-genre to new heights. Headie has played an integral role in drill’s longevity, bringing depth to the tough and aggressive style. The London rapper started his takeover at the end of the 2010s, releasing street anthems like “Know Better” and “18Hunna.” Following his 2019 mixtape, Music x Road, Headie One served four months in prison for knife possession, but he came back bigger than ever.

In 2020, he collaborated with Fred again.. for the groundbreaking GANG EP and released his gold-selling debut album, EDNA. The album hosted features from Drake, Skepta, Future, AJ Tracey, Stormzy, Young Adz, and others. More recently, Headie One branched out with his collaborations on his No Borders compilation, which featured rappers from all over Europe. He also recently teamed up with K-Trap for the collaborative mixtape, Strength To Strength. Headie One is an essential listen for drill fans.

Dave

Dave is one of London’s biggest superstars and is rapidly growing his fanbase in the United States. The Streatham, South London rapper is known for his deep lyricism and conscious subject matter, as well as his numerous hit records and award-winning albums. Both of his studio albums, 2019’s PSYCHODRAMA and 2021’s We’re All Alone in This Together are considered modern classics, earning a Mercury Prize win, BRIT Awards, and numerous platinum certifications. He’s worked with the likes of Drake, Burna Boy, Wizkid, and others. This year, Dave teamed up with Central Cee for Split Decision, a collaborative EP that included the hit single, “Sprinter.” Dave is a London rapper who is quickly building his status as a young legend in the game.

J Hus

One of the UK’s most trailblazing figures is J Hus. A pioneer of the afroswing genre, the Stratford, London rapper and singer heavily celebrates his Gambian heritage in his music. Hus's humorous bars, endless versatility, and infectious melodies have earned him the status of one of the UK's most revered artists. With classic albums like 2017’s Common Sense and 2020’s Big Conspiracy, as well as hit singles like “Did You See,” J Hus has never missed. This year, he returned with Beautiful And Brutal Yard, his third studio album that included features from the likes of Drake, Jorja Smith, and frequent collaborator Burna Boy. With one of 2023’s best hip-hop albums, J Hus is continuing his reign as one of London’s most unique rappers.

Loyle Carner

Loyle Carner is as authentic as it gets. The Lambeth, South London rapper is known for his transparent lyricism, often rhyming over jazzy hip-hop breaks. Loyle Carner’s autobiographical bars are compelling in their content and delivery. Each of his distinctly unique studio albums serves as a journey of self-discovery that marks key points in his life. Loyle Carner has worked with artists such as Jorja Smith, Sampha, and frequent collaborator Tom Misch. Loyle Carner is in a lane of his own when it comes to many different styles of hip hop coming from London.

Little Simz

With each album, Little Simz has grown both artistically and in notoriety. The Islington, London native has experimented with numerous styles of hip hop, crafting abrasive bangers and soulful moments of reflection. While she has recently tightened her collaborative circle, Little Simz has worked with artists like Chronixx, Syd, Chip, and Ghetts. She frequently collaborates with Cleo Sol of Sault, as well as Inflo, the producer and Sault member responsible for producing her last two critically acclaimed albums.

While each of Little Simz’s projects has its own unique sound and style, 2021’s Mercury Prize-winning Sometimes I Might Be Introvert and last year’s No Thank You took her career to new heights. Rolling Stone even listed the former on their controversial list of the 200 Greatest Hip Hop Albums of All Time. Little Simz is definitely a London rapper that you should be listening to.

Stormzy

It is impossible to discuss UK rap without mentioning Stormzy. With only three albums in his discography, the Croydon MC is one of London’s most prolific and legendary artists. He launched his career as one of grime’s most promising names before expanding his repertoire on his 2017 debut Gang Signs & Prayer. The album incorporates elements of hip-hop, grime, R&B, and gospel, with features from Ghetts, J Hus, Wretch 32, and more. In 2019, Stormzy made history at Glastonbury, becoming the first black British solo artist to headline the festival.

Stormzy's second album, Heavy Is The Head served as a victory lap to his newfound legend status, boasting features from Ed Sheeran, Burna Boy, and H.E.R. Recently, the rap star has been releasing singles throughout 2023 following the release of his third studio album, 2022's spiritual and R&B-centric This Is What I Mean. While Stormzy is one of London’s biggest rappers, his skill set should not go unnoticed in the U.S.

