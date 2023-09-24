Headie One & K-Trap Drop “STRENGTH TO STRENGTH” Mixtape Feat. Clavish

It's been an all-around good year in terms of new hip-hop releases, though things have notably heated up in the last half of 2023. We're still awaiting Drake's For All The Dogs and Nicki Minaj's Pink Friday 2, but we've already heard impressive efforts from Gunna, Young Thug, Lil Uzi Vert, and Travis Scott, just to name a few. This weekend we've heard from quite a few talented artists, including 2Rare, Money Man, Headie One, and K-Trap.

The latter duo teamed up for a 10-track effort called STRENGTH TO STRENGTH, which officially hit DSPs this past week. The only guest feature to appear on the mixtape is Clavish, who shows his lyrical prowess on "TRIPLE THREAT." The trio linked up to film an accompanying visual which perfectly matches the themes explored by the rappers throughout their verses.

Clavish Links Up with Headie One and K-Trap in the "TRIPLE THREAT" Music Video

"She ask me why am I stressin', I'm tryna get some of my opps addresses / I'm really off white, plus look in my closet and see I got lots of exes," Clavish begins the infectious song. On the final verse, Trap closes things out with "Each one teach one, and takin' tips / You ain't on takin' risks / If it goes well, then we're changin' dings." Besides the joint effort, we also saw "PARK CHINOIS" and "CATFISH" arrive as early singles from the UK-bred stars' impressive mixtape. So far, "TRENDING TOPIC" and "GOOD GIRLS..." have also emerged as fan favourites.

Get a taste of what Headie One and K-Trap have put together on their STRENGTH TO STRENGTH mixtape in the "TRIPLE THREAT" visual above. If you're feeling that track, you can find the full project on Spotify/Apple Music. For more HNHH release recommendations, tap into our Fire Emoji playlist update at the link below.

STRENGTH TO STRENGTH Tracklist:

PARK CHINOIS CATFISH (with M1onTheBeat) TRENDING TOPIC APPLE PAY TRIPLE THREAT (with Clavish) GOOD GIRLS... LACE THEM UP ANPR STRENGTH TO STRENGTH STREET X INDUSTRY

