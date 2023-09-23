Doja Cat & Doechii Lead The Way On Our Latest “Fire Emoji” Playlist Update

This week also saw big releases from EARTHGANG, Moneybagg Yo, Lil Tecca, Lola Brooke, Rome Streetz, and many more.

As we enter the final months of the year, plenty of artists want to keep the heat up on our latest Fire Emoji playlist update. Leading the way is Doja Cat, who just dropped her highly anticipated and evolutionary new album, Scarlet. In particular, the tracks "Wet Vagina" and "Agora Hills" pack a big punch, showcasing how the Los Angeles native leveled up her rapping game. However, no one this week was able to best Doechii's raw and gritty energy on her latest single, "Pacer." Following plenty of other hit releases and more industry crew by the week, the TDE MC is poised to cement herself as a top-tier lyricist and artist very soon.

In addition, our Fire Emoji playlist highlights Moneybagg Yo and Sexyy Red's new collab single, the raunchy but simply effective "Big Dawg." Of course, it wasn't just chart-toppers and established stars that impressed this week. For example, 2FeetBino and BabyDrill's new cut "Starstruck" is a hard-hitting piece of trap that is as bombastic, confident, and boastful as you would expect. It's more expressive and passionate than your average street rap odyssey, while using the elements like sparse, menacing pianos that make those tracks memorable.

HNHH Fire Emoji Playlist: Stream

Moving away from stateside hip-hop on Fire Emoji, though, UK drillers Headie One, K-Trap, and Clavish form a smooth and relentless "TRIPLE THREAT" with their new single. Also, Doja wasn't the only one to drop an LP this week, with Lil Tecca's "Dead or Alive" being a rage-infused highlight on his new project TEC. Other highlights on that album include features from Kodak Black and Ken Carson, plus the playful and infectious melodies that the 21-year-old is well-known for. Speaking of catchy melodies, Bryson Tiller assisted Lola Brooke's new song "You," which is a bit of a throwback to 2000s R&B/rap crossovers.

Finally, EARTHGANG and the supergroup Spillage Village's "Flavors of Karma" is a funky, off-kilter, and lyrically and structurally impressive cut from the duo's new EP RIP Human Art. As for this week's lyrical standout, look no further than Rome Streetz and Joey Bada$$'s new collaboration, "Fire At Ya Idle Mind." If you want to hear these and other amazing bangers from this year, check out our Fire Emoji playlist update above. For the latest great music releases each week, stay up to date on HNHH.

