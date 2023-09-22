EarthGang Drops Off New EP “RIP Human Art”

EarthGang has been on a consistent wave of releasing quality, new music. The duo just put out their new EP RIP Human Art, a five track project that is fresh breath of air. EarthGang spoke with HNHH and said that they took a risk with this project. "The direction behind this project was to create the art we love and shed light on human creativity. We took a risk on ourselves and bet on our passion," they said. "We want fans and all artists to do what they love regardless of numbers because that fuels all great things. EarthGang is for the artists." Fans seem to be loving this release as well. "Need a whole LP in this style, the sound is so fresh and exciting for them," one Reddit user wrote. "They sound so amazing here, love this s**t man." "This feels like EarthGang back to form from their older EPs. Loving it," another person said. The new EP comes after a short wave of singles that were released earlier in the year.

In fact, in July, EarthGang shared a single titled "Bobby Boucher," which actually served as a nod to Adam Sandler. "Bobby Boucher" appears on the new project. In both the song and its accompanying music video, EarthGang paid homage to one of Sandler's beloved cinematic creations – his character Bobby Boucher from the 1998 film The Waterboy. Notably, Adam Sandler himself expressed his appreciation for the track and gave his approval for the accompanying music video. "Yo, EARTHGANG!" Sandler wrote on social media. "Singing along with you! Love, Bobby B."

EarthGang Returns With Five New Tracks

RIP Human Art marks Earthgang's first full-length EP release since last year's studio album Ghetto Gods. Ghetto Gods served as EarthGang's second full-length release under Dreamville Records, and it featured a star-studded lineup. With 17 tracks and features from notable talent such as J. Cole, JID, Future, Ari Lennox, Musiq Soulchild, Baby Tate, and more, EarthGang made a splash with this project. The Atlanta duo revisited their Atlanta roots on this project, which fans felt it differed from their previous major-label debut Mirrorland. A few months after Ghetto Gods release, a deluxe version was released with new musical additions from Wiz Khalifa, Curren$y, Smino, and Blxckie.

During the summer, the duo signed a fresh partnership with UnitedMasters. After teasing a taste of the project with their most recently released single, "Die Today," they make a poignant return. Overall, its the single that matches the vibe of RIP Human Art the most. In this release, they contemplate the consequences of their hypothetical death, posing questions in the chorus such as "would you kiss my face" or "give my cold heart away." Stream EarthGang's RIP Human Art and let us know what you think!

Tracklist

The Wake Die Today Flavors Of Karma Imagine Bobby Boucher

