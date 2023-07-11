Adam Sandler is a staple of the comedic industry. Now he’s getting the hip-hop treatment with EarthGang’s latest track, “Bobby Boucher.” The song features Benji. and Spillage Village, with EarthGang providing the verses. They recently dropped a music video for the single, and we know of at least one fan of the song and visual production. Sandler, the man behind the Bobby Boucher character from 1998’s The Waterboy, saw the video and Tweeted his approval of the whole vibe.

“Yo, EARTHGANG!” Sandler said on Twitter. “Singing along with you! Love, Bobby B.” He also retweeted the music video clip where one-half of EarthGang is sitting on a riding lawnmower, their version of Helen “Mama” Boucher in the background. EarthGang’s intention behind the song is a cross-generational appreciation of The Waterboy, something Adam Sandler appreciates. He wrote and starred in the film that launched his movie career after a successful SNL stint. Now, the character of a mentally challenged waterboy-turned-football star is immortalized in hip-hop lore.

EarthGang Gets The Adam Sandler Stamp (Tweet) Of Approval

Yo EARTHGANG! Singing along with you! Love, Bobby B https://t.co/LD6c7VfXD3 — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) July 10, 2023

Adam Sandler has been doing more projects that veer into the hip-hop culture, including many feature films that prominently capitalize on the hip-hop sport, basketball. Uncut Gems, a Safdie brothers film, stars Sandler as a New York jewelry salesman who collaborates with Kevin Garnett back when he was with the Boston Celtics. The 2022 film Hustle shows Sandler trying his hand at being an NBA scout. Numerous basketball stars and figures graced the silver screen for that particular movie.

Now, Sandler has his own rap track, with EarthGang showing their love for one of his original movies. The hip-hop duo is still recovering from misplacing their backpack that had a music hard drive in it. That hard drive contained a lot of their unreleased music. However, despite this setback, this new “Bobby Boucher” music video is doing well. The YouTube video has almost 140k views in four days. With the Adam Sandler seal of approval, the video should get a tremendous boost for the next few days.

