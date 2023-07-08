The only appearances we’ve heard from EARTHGANG so far in 2023 are on Forest Claudette’s “Mess Around,” and more recently, “Sometimes…” with Snakehips and Daya. This New Music Friday (July 7), the dynamic duo took the lead on their first single of the year, titled “Bobby Boucher.” It finds them linking up with Benji., as well as their Spillage Village collective for a funky new release that seemingly pays homage to The Waterboy

“Playin’ roulette like Bobby Boucher/ Wa-wa-water on a Tuesday for all this D’Ussé,” the featured rapper rhymes on his closing verse. As Consequence notes, Adam Sandler played the alliterate character in the 1998 comedy classic. In the accompanying visual we see more nods to The Waterboy along with lyrics from WowGr8, “Growing up, might need to be the villain,” which refers to Boucher’s infamous decision to switch sides.

EARTHGANG is Back with “Bobby Boucher”

The single is reportedly due to appear on EARTHGANG’s next EP, EARTHGANG vs. The Algorithm: RIP Human Art. That project is due to debut on July 28, and will mark the rap group’s follow-up to 2022’s GHETTO GODS. On that, they connected with legends like JID, J. Cole, Musiq Soulchild, CeeLo Green, Nick Cannon, and Ari Lennox. The deluxe cut came later in the year, including more collaborations with Smino, Wiz Khalifa, and Curren$y. It’s unclear who we’ll hear on the upcoming EP, but hip-hop heads and certainly hungry for whatever the Atlanta-based duo has to offer.

Check out the new “Bobby Boucher” visual from EARTHGANG above, and if you’re feeling it, add the song to your playlist on Spotify/Apple Music. Are you excited to see what else the duo has in store this year? Let us know in the comments, and check back later this weekend for more HNHH release recommendations.

Quotable Lyrics:

My ni**a, please, my bank account got angel numbers

Can’t nobody save you but yourself

I listened to God and talked to the Devil

He’d do wonders for my health

I died on Friday, came back Sunday

Turned up Monday, man, what else?

