Ghetto Gods
- MixtapesEarthGang Drops Off New EP "RIP Human Art"EarthGang is no stranger to delivering quality music each time.By Tallie Spencer
- NewsEARTHGANG Delivers "LVL'D UP" On Their "GHETTO GODS" Deluxe CutSix songs were added to the hit project's tracklist for the deluxe edition.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsEarthGang Taps Wiz Khalifa & Curren$y For The "SMOKE SUM" RemixWiz Khalifa and Curren$y give EarthGang the smoker seal of approval on "SMOKE SUM (Remix)."By Joshua Robinson
- MusicEarthGang Announces Deluxe Edition Of "Ghetto Gods"EarthGang says they're dropping a deluxe version of "Ghetto Gods" featuring collaborations with Wiz Khalifa, Smino, and more.By Cole Blake
- ReviewsEARTHGANG "GHETTO GODS" ReviewThere’s a lot to digest on EARTHGANG’s new album.By Joshua Robinson
- NewsEARTHGANG Brings In Future To Help Them Count Up A "BILLI"EARTHGANG is aiming for nothing less than 10 figures.By Taiyo Coates
- NewsEARTHGANG, J.I.D, and J. Cole Float Effortlessly On "WATERBOYZ"EarthGang continues their streak of auditory excellence, and the J.I.D and J. Cole features couldn't have fit any better.By Taiyo Coates
- MusicEARTHGANG Reveals "Ghetto Gods" Tracklist: J. Cole, Future, 2 Chainz, J.I.D., & MoreEARTHGANG's upcoming new album "Ghetto Gods" features J. Cole, Future, 2 Chainz, J.I.D., Ari Lennox, Nick Cannon, and more.By Alex Zidel
- MusicEarthGang Shares J.Cole's Verse On Upcoming "Ghetto Gods" AlbumAhead of their upcoming album, EarthGang shared J.Cole's verse on a new song. By Brianna Lawson
- MusicEARTHGANG Reveals "Ghetto Gods" Tracklist After Failing To Drop The Album On TimeThe duo says they'd rather fans experience the album in concert before they release it on streaming.By Thomas Galindo
- MusicEARTHGANG Didn't Drop "Ghetto Gods" On Release Date, Leaving Fans ConfusedWhere is "Ghetto Gods?"By Taiyo Coates
- NewsEarthGang Shares "All Eyes On Me" Single From Forthcoming "Ghetto Gods" Album"Ghetto Gods" is slated to arrive at the end of the month.By Erika Marie
- NewsEARTHGANG Release First Single From "Ghetto Gods," "American Horror Story"EARTHGANG return with their new single "American Horry Story" from the upcoming album "Ghetto Gods."By Alex Zidel
- MusicEARTHGANG Announce New Album "Ghetto Gods" Slated For January 2022 ReleaseEARTHGANG will drop their first album in over two years in January.By Thomas Galindo
- MusicEarthGang Tease Mystery Collab That May Or May Not Be OutKastEarthGang tease a collaboration with J. Cole, OutKast, Future, or Isaiah Rashad -- but only one of them. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicEarthGang Give "Ghetto Gods" Album Status UpdateEarthGang confirm that "Ghetto Gods" will arrive after Lollapalooza, teasing an album unlike anything they've ever dropped. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsEarthGang Prep "Ghetto Gods" With "Aretha"EarthGang drop off a new taste of "Ghetto Gods" with "Aretha," a bouncy and reflective track from the Dreamville duo. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicEarthGang Tease New "Ghetto Gods" Album SnippetEarthGang shares a promising update on "Ghetto Gods," confirming the JetsonMade and Olu-produced "All Eyes on Me." By Mitch Findlay