Taiyo Coates
- MusicDoja Cat Bites Back With Intoxicating "Scarlet" TourIn a few simple, yet revealing words, the art world is fickle.By Taiyo Coates
- NewsDave East Links Up With A Top-Of-His-Game Benny The Butcher For "Don't Let Me Down"Dave East and Benny The Butcher's sounds mesh perfectly.By Taiyo Coates
- Pop CultureKanye West Doubles Down On Anti TikTok Statements After Kim Kardashian Posts New Video Of NorthAfter repeatedly asking to have a say in parenting his children, Ye speaks out once again about TikTok.By Taiyo Coates
- NewsBenny The Butcher & Conway The Machine Trade Heavy-Hitting Bars On "Tyson vs. Ali"Benny and Conway reflect on the age old question, shedding light on the discrepancies and inconsistencies that come with it.By Taiyo Coates
- Pop CultureKanye West, Chaney Jones & Future Seen Courtside At Miami Heat GameThe major members of the "Donda 2" mafia met up in Miami.By Taiyo Coates
- Reviews"It's Opulence, Baby!": Tyler, The Creator Delivers On The "Call Me If You Get Lost" TourBrimming with decadence, dedication, and determination, Tyler, The Creator's "Call Me If You Get Lost Tour" is a must-see experience.By Taiyo Coates
- Pop CultureKanye West Responds To "Eazy" Video Backlash & Kim Kardashian Concern: "Art Is Not A Proxy For Harm""Art inspires and simplifies the world."By Taiyo Coates
- NewsElcamino & Chase Fetti Come With Opulent Collaborative Effort "Bethlehem"Yet another excellent East Coast Hip Hop showing in early 2022.By Taiyo Coates
- Pop CultureSlim Jxmmi Of Rae Sremmurd Gets Into Boxing, Calls Out Soulja Boy & Lil Uzi VertA new opponent has entered the battle.By Taiyo Coates
- NewsBodega Bamz Continues To Cook For His Culture On "Vivir..."Rich, textured and concise, Bamz put together a magnificent body of work honoring his upbringing.By Taiyo Coates
- NewsJ.I Talks His Talk On "I Ain't Gon Lie"The drill scene is steadily growing.By Taiyo Coates
- Pop CultureDrake Lost $275,000 In Bitcoin Betting On Masvidal, Colby Covington Addresses It: "Go Back To Selling Sh*tty Albums"While it's chump change to Drake, he still took the L.By Taiyo Coates
- NewsThe Cool Kids & Chance The Rapper Keep It Kosher On "Low Sodium"In a time of unbridled angst and unnecessary animosity, The Cool Kids want the saltiness to cease.By Taiyo Coates
- Pop CultureWillow Smith Got An Otherworldly New Tattoo, Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith ApproveWillow continues to grow upward and outward.By Taiyo Coates
- MusicFivio Foreign Previews New Music With QuavoThe features on Fivio's new album have been showing out.By Taiyo Coates
- NewsXV Is Just As Cold As Ever On "Winter Wolves"XV is back and doesn't fail to deliver.By Taiyo Coates
- Pop CultureThe Game Speaks On 50 Cent: "I Want That N*gga To Know We Equals"With a new album on the way, The Game has a lot to say.By Taiyo Coates
- NewsSy Ari Da Kid & Benny The Butcher Are Dialed In On "Press 0"Full of immaculate flows and riveting storytelling, "Press 0" is a prime example of what current-day East Coast Hip Hop has to offer.By Taiyo Coates
- NewsNyck Caution & Kirk Knight Get Some Assistance From Charlie Heat For "Casamigos Freestyle"Nyck @ Knight is back with more Heat.By Taiyo Coates
- Pop CultureKanye West Shares Feelings On Finalized Kim Kardashian Divorce: "Feels Like Your Kids Were Snatched From Your Control"Ye details divorce in a multitude of ways.By Taiyo Coates
- NewsThe Bars Are Back On Your Old Droog's "YOD WAVE" AlbumNew York Hip Hop's resurgence is in full effect.By Taiyo Coates
- Pop CultureRick Ross, Lil Wayne, DJ Khaled & Wiz Khalifa Sit Down For An Unprecedented Interview4 iconic artists in Hip Hop history exchange stories of their roads to success.By Taiyo Coates
- NewsKhalid Reflects On The Road He's Traveled In "Last Call"Through the lyrics and visuals, Khalid looks at his journey thus far.By Taiyo Coates
- NewsKendrick Lamar, Punch & Jay Rock Detail The Perpetual Crisis Of Existence In "Untitled 05"With an over 5-minute runtime, "untitled 05" serves as an exegesis of the unconscious and uncontrollable.By Taiyo Coates
- MusicDrake & Just Blaze' 2011 Track "Lord Knows" Might Have A Part 2 In The WorksOne of Drake's most rap-heavy efforts has a continuation somewhere in the vault.By Taiyo Coates
- Pop CultureDrake, 50 Cent, Travis Scott & More Have Royalties Available For AuctionPeople have a new means of buying access to royalties.By Taiyo Coates
- MusicJoey Bada$$ Receives High Praise From Nas After Playing Him His New Album: "He Said He Was Inspired"With new affirmation from one of the GOATs, Joey is entering the zone.By Taiyo Coates
- Pop CultureKanye West Starts Dialogue About Black Progress With "The Future Month: Controlling Our Narratives"In a discussion with media, moguls, and movemakers, Ye speaks on the direction we should be headed in.By Taiyo Coates
- NumbersThe Weeknd Is The First Artist To Have The Biggest Song In The World 2 Years In A RowThe unprecedented feat is just one addition to the long list of Abel's accomplishments.By Taiyo Coates
- MusicTalib Kweli Confirms New Black Star Album With Yasiin Bey Is On The WayWhile the album has been teased for years, we finally receive an update.By Taiyo Coates
- TVMary J. Blige And Method Man Receive NAACP Image Awards For Their Roles In "Power: Ghost"The two highly esteemed artists have turned their acting into accolades.By Taiyo Coates
- Pop CultureJamie Foxx Shows Off His Endless Talents By Impersonating Kermit, Jay-Z, and Donald TrumpIs there anything Jamie Foxx can't do?By Taiyo Coates
- Pop CultureRick Ross Has Bonfire After Cutting Down Trees, Asks Kanye West For Work Boots: "Yeezy! I Need Them Boots, Baby!"To be the biggest boss, sometimes you have to take matters into your own hands.By Taiyo Coates
- NewsHodgy Shapeshifts On "People Change"Hodgy is undoubtedly in his own lane.By Taiyo Coates
- NewsCJ Fly Taps Into His Inner Self In "The PhaRaOh'S Return"Yet another solid showing from the Pro Era professional.By Taiyo Coates
- NumbersKanye West Sees Massive Jump In Spotify Numbers Amidst "Donda 2" and "Jeen-yuhs" Hype, Most Streamed Artist 2 Days In A Row"Yeezy Season approaching!"By Taiyo Coates
- NewsAce Hood Prays For Those That Are "At War"Ace Hood is back and in a different mode.By Taiyo Coates
- Pop CultureDrake Seen Living Lavish On Vacation In Turks & CaicosDrake is rich. What's new?By Taiyo Coates
- NewsConway The Machine Bears His Soul On "Guilty"Quite possibly one of Conway's most open and direct verses, over a Sunday morning soulful serenade.By Taiyo Coates
- TVThe Weeknd & Amazon Prime Video Release "The Dawn FM Experience""The Dawn" isn't over yet, as shown in The Weeknd's new audio/visual venture.By Taiyo Coates
- MusicKanye West & Jamie Foxx Link Up After "Jeen-yuhs" Doc Reignites Love For "Slow Jamz": "Can't Wait For Y'all To See The Next Step"Kanye West and Jamie Foxx may be making more magic.By Taiyo Coates