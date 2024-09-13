Childish Gambino's "Bando Stone & The New World Tour" Is A Masterclass In Omnidirectional Creativity

The modern renaissance man is an archetype that many artists hope to emulate.

A plethora of performers nowadays ventures into multiple territories: singing, dancing, acting and the like. A noted majority of those entertainers do so with genuine intention and vigor. That said, execution is what creates the incalculably vast chasm between “good” and “great.”

Donald Glover, just as recognizable by his musical alias Childish Gambino, floats over the previously alluded-to canyon with his eyes closed. Whether it’s rapping on projects such as Because The Internet or belting his soul out over live instrumentation on Awaken, My Love, he executes with an accuracy that puts automation to shame. Throw in a small film role here and there (nothing crazy of course, just playing the iconic Lando Calrissian in Solo: A Star Wars Story), and being one of the masterminds behind the hit television series Atlanta, it’s blatantly obvious that his creativity knows no bounds.

Bino is Back

Image Credit: Shanyah Williams Francis

Donald Glover's propensity for worldbuilding is absolutely extraordinary on the Bando Stone & The New World Tour. After WILLOW's rousing opening showcase, rather than treating the audience to silence between the two acts—as is standard (and not necessarily frowned upon)—Gambino began building the futuristic soundscape with auditory mechanical warfare. Glaring lights, intentionally abrasive and jarring, flooded the arena as the seconds ticked closer to his first track. Fitting the ambience that was being cultivated, Gambino appeared in a leather jacket and cybernetically enhanced mask. Ultimately, this was to perform "hearts were meant to fly," the opening track from Bando Stone And The New World. The lasers, visuals, and environment took on a Daft Punk-esque texture and displayed a near unquestionable fact: Childish Gambino's last tour will be one to remember.

Gambino's stacked discography in tow, it was almost impossible to know the direction the setlist would veer into. Tracks like "I. The Worst Guys" were strategically placed between cuts from the recent album, such as "Survive" and "Talk My Shit," developing early onset audience intensity with a blend of the old and the new. To cap off this introductory segment, Bino exclaimed, "I know that the DMV can really bounce!" while rattling off the menacingly infectious dance track "Got To Be." With the crowd rowdy and raring to go, Donald Glover had absolutely no intention of pumping the brakes.

Forward-Thinking Futurism Was The Selection for the Evening

Image Credit: Shanyah Williams Francis

The aforementioned futuristic soundscape was accompanied by an equally advanced visual display. "Please keep your hands away from any lights and lasers, as we're using a lot of new technology" expressed Glover, leading into a stellar performance of the recently released cut "In The Night." Chromatic lights and beams flared in tandem with vocal runs, bassline walks, descending drum patterns, and the like. These all-encompassing setpieces were excellently offset with simpler, stripped-down sections—such as when "rapping Gambino" made an appearance for the brash and boastful "Yoshinoya." As expected of a farewell tour of sorts, tracks from multiple Childish Gambino projects and features paid a visit. Energy-abundant tracks like "To Be Hunted" (from Atavista) and "Witchy" (a feature from KAYTRANADA's TIMELESS) were paired with hypnotic syncopated flashes, before winding down to reveal a mesmerizing performance of "Steps Beach."

In a showing as omnidirectional as his illustrious career, Gambino rang off a segment of multi-genre heavy hitters. Understandably, it threw the crowd into a frenzy. "I. Crawl" and "A Place Where Love Goes" served as bookends to this chapter of the show. Consequently, one can imagine the palpable energy in the venue. The Yeat feature on "Cruisin'" was spotlighted by his appearance on the mega-screens. "Feels Like Summer" engendered the lofty and hazy atmosphere expected from the sonics and title. While "Human Sacrifice" felt like the audience was surrendering their inhibitions to the music before the previously noted "A Place Where Love Goes" took things home. The fan-favorite "No Excuses"—a 7-minute, 23-second long expedition through lush vistas and lavish valleys—played as a stellar (and much-needed) intermission.

Childish Gambino’s Catalog Has Classics

Image Credit: Shanyah Williams Francis

Fresh out of the brief reprieve, Donald Glover dove into the track that solidified him as a dynamic powerhouse. The intro track from the critically acclaimed Awaken, My Love album: "Me and Your Mama." The performance was just as much of a shock to the system as the first listen. Gambino poured every ounce of his musical ability into a masterful showcase of range, mood and passion, before excitedly taking the audience back to some of the simpler Childish Gambino classics.

"Are y'all real fans, though?" started Gambino, before rattling off hit after hit from his extensive discography. The nature of this segment makes it incredibly fun to list what tracks he presented to the audience. It truly displays how much enjoyment one can get from this section of music alone. He performed, in succession: "Do Ya Like," "This Is America," “IV. Sweatpants," “Sober," "L.E.S.," “Heartbeat," “Bonfire," “Freaks And Geeks," “III. Telegraph Ave. ("Oakland" by Lloyd)," and "V. 3005." By this point, the audience was just as vibrant and beaming as the year 3000 luminescence adorning the venue from all directions.

For His Final Act, Donald Glover Sets Childish Gambino Ablaze

Image Credit: Shanyah Williams Francis

Then, the stage took on a silky, fire-orange hue. The lasers and lights dwindled and dimmed, and the buzz from "3005" quieted slowly in anticipation of what's next. Based on the mood being set, and the tracks the audience was yet to hear, whispers of the track to come were becoming increasingly abundant. In each section, one could hear "Is this...?" or "Is he gonna do...?"

Those inquiries and assumptions were met with the unmistakable sound of 7 kick drum hits. "Redbone" was the next course on the menu, and it more than lived up to expectations. Flames sprouted from the stage as Gambino serenaded the audience with his biggest hit to date—and possibly, ever. The band was captivating in their own right. They had been for the night in its entirety, transporting the audience to spaces only the imagination can reach with the technology we currently have available. Rather than ending the track at its usual stopping point, Gambino gave the song a secondary outro. This came with more swells, more layers, more intention. His falsetto hit its zenith, making for a closing act that will live in the minds and hearts of the audience long after the name Childish Gambino fades happily into retirement.

End Credits

After a brief end credits scene played on the screens, Gambino had only one more question to ask: "Lithonia?" The crowd roared at the word appearing before them, urging on an encore. In what was possibly the most stunning visual of the entire show, Gambino's shadow sauntered onto the screen, seemingly displaced in an alternate dimension. He returned to the stage to inform the audience all about Cody LeRae's newfound awareness and discoveries—the most poignant and enlightening of them all being that "Nobody Gives A F**k."

Though this tour is the end of an incredible career under the moniker Childish Gambino, there is a New World awaiting Donald Glover. One that he'll terraform as he sees fit. His ability to redefine himself over and over again will now be represented in name. However, there is no telling where Donald Glover will go from here. One thing is for sure, though: Cody LaRae believes nobody gives a f**k, but that couldn't be less true. We do.