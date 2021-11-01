Concert Reviews
- MusicNicki Minaj's Rolling Loud Headlining Set Brought Plenty Of Frosting But Forgot The CakeNicki eventually delivered show-stopping moments, but it took a while. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicKanye West And Ty Dolla $ign's "Vultures" Experience At Rolling Loud Was All About Missed PotentialThe listening party left fans underwhelmed after such a dramatic build-up.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicDoja Cat Bites Back With Intoxicating "Scarlet" TourIn a few simple, yet revealing words, the art world is fickle.By Taiyo Coates
- Original ContentCamp Flog Gnaw Carnival 2023 Recap: The Five Best Sets Of The WeekendL.A.'s Dodger Stadium became a music nerd's dream over the weekend; check out what all the hype was about!By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicConcert Review: Travis Scott Turned So-Fi Stadium Into "Utopia" For A NightIt was a night to remember.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicThe 10 Best Moments From Gunna's "A Gift & A Curse" LA ShowGunna's LA tour stop was full of memorable surprises.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicBlxst And Bino Rideaux Shut Down The Novo For "Sixtape" TourThe sold-out show was legendary.By Tallie Spencer
- Reviews50 Cent Celebrates His Legacy With An Outstanding Hip-Hop Spectacle On "The Final Lap" TourWith performances from Jeremih and Busta Rhymes, 50 Cent's The Final Lap tour celebrates an unmatched 20-year tenure in hip-hop. By Aron A.
- Original ContentFreddie Gibbs Proves That "SSS" Will Be Worth The WaitFreddie Gibbs might be showing more interest in ventures outside of hip-hop these days but his live performances prove that he's a master of his craft. By Aron A.
- Original ContentA Family Affair: Drake & Nicki Minaj Honor Lil Wayne's Legacy At The Young Money Reunion ConcertDrake rallied the troops for a heartwarming and nostalgic family reunion at the Young Money Reunion concert with Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj. By Aron A.
- Original Content"One Of Them Ones" Tour: Chris Brown & Lil Baby Rise Above Technical Difficulties For A Stellar ShowChris Brown & Lil Baby's "One Of Them Ones" tour highlights two giants in their respective fields through high-energy performances filled with undeniable hits. By Aron A.
- Original ContentTop 5 Rolling Loud Miami 2022 SetsThe hip-hop festival boasted surprise performances, iconic moments, and a whole lot of pits.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Original ContentFestival Metro Metro: Drake & Lil Baby Reunite, Tory Lanez & DaBaby Defy Cancel Culture & MoreFollowing a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Festival Metro Metro in Montreal returned with performances from Drake, Lil Baby, 50 Cent, Tory Lanez & more. By Aron A.
- Reviews"It's Opulence, Baby!": Tyler, The Creator Delivers On The "Call Me If You Get Lost" TourBrimming with decadence, dedication, and determination, Tyler, The Creator's "Call Me If You Get Lost Tour" is a must-see experience.By Taiyo Coates
- Original ContentRolling Loud California: Has Festival Culture Permanently Changed Following Astroworld?The latest edition of Rolling Loud went off without a hitch at the NOS Events Center in San Bernandino, but the Los Angeles show proves that festival culture may be permanently affected following the Astroworld tragedy.By Erika Marie
- ReviewsTop 5 Sets At Rolling Loud CaliforniaRolling Loud did not come to play. By Angela Savage
- ReviewsShelley FKA DRAM & Westside Boogie Collide For An Unforgettable LVRN Experience At Red Bull SoundClashShelley and Westside Boogie capped off an exciting Red Bull SoundClash with surprise guest performances from 6lack and Baby Tate.By Joshua Robinson
- ReviewsBaby Keem Gives Fans Maximum Effort On “The Melodic Blue” TourThe rapper surprised the crowd with his verse from Kanye’s “Praise God" during a stop on his ongoing "Melodic Blue Tour."By Nancy Jiang
- ReviewsSAINt JHN Explains Difference Between Working With Kanye West On "DONDA" Versus His Own AlbumSAINt JHN speaks about his "In Case We Both Die Young" world tour and the unique concert experience he's creating through it.By Alex Zidel
- ReviewsTop 5 Biggest Surprises From Rolling Loud NYRolling Loud NYC was a movie, and it didn't come without a bunch of surprises.By Alex Zidel
- ReviewsTop 10 Performances From Rolling Loud NYRead our recap of Rolling Loud NYC 2021, including performances from J. Cole, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, 50 Cent, and more.By Alex Zidel