How Many Kids Does Ayesha Howard Have?

Ayesha Howard has been making headlines lately, primarily due to her custody dispute with NBA star Anthony Edwards. While this high-profile case has drawn widespread media attention, Howard is far from a newcomer to the public eye. Between her entrepreneurial ventures and her sizable online following, she has steadily gained prominence—especially through her relationships with well-known men. For those unfamiliar with her, here’s a quick rundown.

Who Is Ayesha Howard?

Ayesha Howard, reported by InTouch as 37 years old (though some sources list her as 38), has carved out a career as an Atlanta-based influencer, brand ambassador, and occasional musical artist. Most know of her as Little Ms Golden, boasting an Instagram following of 638K at the time of writing. Her social media presence has played a major role in boosting her visibility, particularly through sponsored posts and fashion endorsements. According to documented obtained by InTouch, she was also reportedly employed at Magic City until January 2024 (although there have been conflicting reports surrounding this claim). Most recently, reports indicate she has launched her own trucking business.

Relationship With Lil Baby & Co-Parenting Dynamics

Although her relationship with Anthony Edward introduced her to many people in recent times, Howard first attracted attention through her relationship with rapper Lil Baby. The two share a son, Jason, born on September 9, 2015. While their relationship had its ups and downs, they appear publicly amicable and committed to co-parenting. Nevertheless, speculation has continued to link them, despite Howard making it clear she has no interest in rekindling the relationship.

Ayesha Howard’s Baby With Anthony Edwards

Howard and NBA star Anthony Edwards entered into a contentious legal dispute following the birth of their daughter, Aubri' Summers, on October 14, 2024. Per In Touch, even before Aubri was born, Edwards filed a petition to establish paternity and request a court-ordered DNA test. He noted in court documents that no one else was seeking custody or visitation, and that he hadn’t been involved in any other legal custody matters. Shortly after Aubri’s birth, Edwards filed a motion for DNA testing through a licensed, neutral lab. He took the test in December 2024, which confirmed he was Aubri’s biological father—a fact that became public the following month.

That same December, Howard filed for sole legal and physical custody of their daughter, describing herself as a “fit and loving mother.” She asked the court to require Edwards to cover all pregnancy-related and postnatal expenses, ongoing child support for Aubri, and her legal fees. Though the judge ruled the child support case would remain in Georgia, Howard stated she had already relocated to California before giving birth and had no intention of returning. Edwards, however, questioned her motives. He reportedly suggested that she intended to seek higher child support.