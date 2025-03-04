Anthony Edwards Secures Major Court Victory In Ongoing Custody Battle With Ayesha Howard

Anthony Edwards and his lawyer are calling out Ayesha Howard legally speaking and it's working out in their favor. According to The Neighborhood Talk and inTouch Weekly, the Minnesota Timberwolves superstar sent in legal documents late last month. In those papers, the 23-year-old guard stated that he doesn't want visitation nor custody of the child that he shares with Howard. It was revealed in December 2024 that Ant was in fact the father after taking a paternity test. Instead, he would rather focus on the child support payments. This was something that he made clear in some leaked text messages in mid-February.
"I won't be in a child life I don't want," he texted Ayesha Howard. He even went as far to say, "You are sick😂😂😂" Lil Baby's first and former baby mama was trying to talk peacefully with Anthony Edwards throughout the conversation. However, in the words of Howard, he was being "bullheaded." But it appears that she's playing rough as well. In those aforementioned legal papers, Edwards and his lawyer accused her of trying to essentially cheat the system. What they are claiming is that she moved to California on purpose to get a bigger child support check.
However, Ant is arguing that their daughter was born in Georgia instead of the West Coast. That is also allegedly where Ayesha is from and where he filed the paternity lawsuit. Edwards's lawyer added in a statement, "[Ayesha’s] conduct here is unjustifiable and a bad faith attempt to obtain a higher child support order. Ayesha’s conduct of manufacturing a false reality and using the parties’ child for financial gains should not be tolerated."
Well, the judge presiding over this case agrees because Anthony Edwards won the battle. The judge ruled "that California lacks jurisdiction regarding child support, so the case will most likely be handled in Georgia," per The Neighborhood Talk. While it's good for the NBA star, we can only imagine what Ayesha and their baby girl are going through. They will most likely not have joint custody of 4-month-old Aubri Summers Howard who was born in October 2024.
