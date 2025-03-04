Anthony Edwards Secures Major Court Victory In Ongoing Custody Battle With Ayesha Howard

Anthony Edwards has been going back and forth with Ayesha Howard and overall, it has been a rough situation.

Well, the judge presiding over this case agrees because Anthony Edwards won the battle. The judge ruled "that California lacks jurisdiction regarding child support, so the case will most likely be handled in Georgia," per The Neighborhood Talk. While it's good for the NBA star, we can only imagine what Ayesha and their baby girl are going through. They will most likely not have joint custody of 4-month-old Aubri Summers Howard who was born in October 2024.

However, Ant is arguing that their daughter was born in Georgia instead of the West Coast. That is also allegedly where Ayesha is from and where he filed the paternity lawsuit. Edwards's lawyer added in a statement, "[Ayesha’s] conduct here is unjustifiable and a bad faith attempt to obtain a higher child support order. Ayesha’s conduct of manufacturing a false reality and using the parties’ child for financial gains should not be tolerated."

"I won't be in a child life I don't want," he texted Ayesha Howard. He even went as far to say, "You are sick😂😂😂" Lil Baby 's first and former baby mama was trying to talk peacefully with Anthony Edwards throughout the conversation. However, in the words of Howard, he was being "bullheaded." But it appears that she's playing rough as well. In those aforementioned legal papers, Edwards and his lawyer accused her of trying to essentially cheat the system. What they are claiming is that she moved to California on purpose to get a bigger child support check.

Anthony Edwards and his lawyer are calling out Ayesha Howard legally speaking and it's working out in their favor. According to The Neighborhood Talk and inTouch Weekly, the Minnesota Timberwolves superstar sent in legal documents late last month. In those papers, the 23-year-old guard stated that he doesn't want visitation nor custody of the child that he shares with Howard. It was revealed in December 2024 that Ant was in fact the father after taking a paternity test. Instead, he would rather focus on the child support payments. This was something that he made clear in some leaked text messages in mid-February.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.