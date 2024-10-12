Anthony Edwards Allegedly Petitions Lil Baby's Ex, Ayesha Howard, For A Paternity Test

Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "Starting 5"
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 23: Anthony Edwards attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix's "Starting 5" at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on September 23, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Anthony Edwards may have fathered another child.

Anthony Edwards has allegedly filed a petition for paternity and child support against Ayesha Howard, who shares a child with Lil Baby. The NBA star hopes genetic testing will help determine whether he shares a child with her as well, according to a new report from Page Six. “If genetic testing shows that the petitioner is the father, the petitioner requests an order establishing the minor child’s paternity,” the documents filed in Georgia, last month, state.

Fans were highly critical of both parties when The Neighborhood Talk posted the rumors on Instagram. "Why he keep having babies on his gf ???? This why everybody think men hate the women they have at home," one user wrote. Another added: "This the same woman that gets on the internet talking about side chicks. Whole time you one! Saddddd."

Anthony Edwards Celebrates During The Western Conference Semi-Finals

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - MAY 16: Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves celebrates against the Denver Nuggets during the fourth quarter in Game Six of the Western Conference Second Round Playoffs at Target Center on May 16, 2024, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Edwards is currently starring in Netflix's Starting 5 as he prepares for the start of his fifth season in the NBA. One episode of the show documents the 23-year-old's reaction as his girlfriend, Shannon, went into labor during one of his games. He ended up leaving the game at halftime to be by her side. The Atlanta Black Star also reported, earlier this year, that another woman by the name of “Ally D” on social media alleged to have welcomed a son with Edwards. “Our son 8 months… Kids were not born the same time just a few months apart. One little girl in September then our son October then he just had one," she alleged on Instagram at the time.

Anthony Edwards Stars In Netflix's "Starting 5"

Check out the clip of Edwards reacting to the moment he became a dad below. Be on the lookout for further updates on Anthony Edwards on HotNewHipHop.

