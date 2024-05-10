Anthony Edwards Says There Is A Major Difference Between He and Michael Jordan

Anthony Edwards has been compared to Michael Jordan all season. The comparisons have only increased through the playoffs when Edwards has been in the national spotlight. The Timberwolves have run through their competition, sweeping the Suns, and are now up 2-0 over the defending Denver Nuggets. Ant sat down with ESPN's Malika Andrews and was once again asked about being compared to the greatest player of all time. He once again downplayed the praise. He also gave an explanation of how they are different and how he wants to be viewed by fans.

Anthony Edwards Says One Thing Sets Him Apart From Micahel Jordan

"I want people to be like, 'This Anthony Edwards kid, he's got his own style. He's maybe got a mix of Michael Jordan in him,'" Edwards said. "But I've got a trey ball, I can shoot the three. So, I think that makes me a little different than Michael Jordan." Playing in today's era, Edwards is a three-point marksman. Jordan's career scoring average of 30.1 points per game is all the more remarkable, considering that he was predominantly a mid-range shooter and didn't do much damage from beyond the arc.

But Jordan today would shoot more threes and probably be pretty good at them, so the comparisons can shift and stick around. Anthony Edwards is just beginning his journey as an NBA star. Putting such lofty expectations on him is kind of unfair, as he is only 22 years old. He wants them to stop, but he isnt running from the comparisons. Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves return to Minnesota tonight for game 3 against the Nuggets. If Ant ends up winning a chip this year those comparisons will be kind of justified.

