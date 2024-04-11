50 Cent Pits Diddy Against The Timberwolves By Gassing Up Anthony Edwards

The G-Unit mogul is finding any and every way possible to troll Sean Combs online, even if he's not even relevant to a topic.

Anthony Edwards popped off against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night's (April 9) NBA basketball game, cinching his first-ever 50-point performance. 50 Cent, a Timberwolves front office partner, was loving it, as the star player gestured a five-0 hand motion to him in the crowd after his lay-up. In fact, they even chopped it up behind the scenes, with Edwards remarking to the G-Unit mogul that he's "funny as hell" after a hug. Fif was happy to document everything on social media and share in the celebrations, and he couldn't help but embrace tradition and rope in a little Diddy troll in the process.

"Now puffy not gonna want to watch the game no more," 50 Cent captioned the clip of him embracing Anthony Edwards, calling to his relentless bashing of the Bad Boy mogul amid his various accusations of sexual assault, sex trafficking, and other crimes. This was a well-established feud before these allegations emerged explosively toward the end of last year. As such, we can't really say that this is surprising or unprecedented in any way. Yet it doesn't make 50's connections to the Diddy scandal any less outrageous or unwarranted, as he's finding pretty much any excuse to comment on it.

50 Cent Uses Anthony Edwards Meeting To Further Troll Diddy: Watch

What's more is that this is also pitting the Queens native against other artists or celebrities who have come forward with a defense of Diddy. For example, he recently attacked Jason Derulo over his comments on the matter. "I believe in that. I believe in innocent before proven guilty," Derulo had told TMZ during an encounter. "Shut the fvck up ! let me find out you on one of them tapes boy," 50 Cent captioned an Instagram post about these comments, making his stance on even third parties to this situation very clear.

Ant's Incredible Performance: See Fif React To 50-Piece

Meanwhile, these attacks have also landed against the likes of Meek Mill and Yung Miami, and showed little mercy when it comes to comically intended trolling. With all this in mind, all we can really hope for is that the dead horse gets beat in creative and new ways rather than just trolling for the sake of trolling. Then again, this is Curtis Jackson we're talking about. For more news and the latest updates on Diddy, 50 Cent, and Anthony Edwards, stay logged into HNHH.

