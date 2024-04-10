50 Cent Trolls Meek Mill, Diddy, & Yung Miami With Heavily Edited "Juice" Meme

50 Cent is someone who has created a lot of enemies for himself in the hip-hop world. Overall, a lot of this has to do with the fact that he will not stop trolling. Once he starts to beef with someone, things just take on a life of their own. He will continue to deliver harsh comments on social media, and he will also post a whole lot of memes. It has been pretty wild to watch over the years, especially now that he is going after Diddy, Yung Miami, Meek Mill, and a whole host of others.

In the midst of the raids at Diddy's home, the Yung Miami sex worker allegations, and the Meek Mill gay rumors, Fif has certainly made some enemies. Interestingly enough, the only person to really clap back at him has been none other than Yung Miami. 50 Cent even went back on his words about Miami, claiming that the case was a bit fishy. Now, however, he is continuing his trollish ways with a new meme. Below, you can see it is the elevator scene from Juice.

50 Cent Won't Quit

In this meme, 50 Cent, Meek, Diddy, Yung Miami, and more are photoshopped onto the heads of characters in the movie. It's pretty humorous, and in line with many of the other things Fif has posted on his social media over the years. His fans eat it up every single time, and while he claims he has no idea who made the meme, it wouldn't be surprising if he commissioned it himself. Regardless, it seems like Fif has little interest in slowing down his trolling.

Let us know what you think of 50 Cent and his trolling, in the comments section down below. Do you feel as though the infamous rapper has been doing too much with his online presence? Do you think that he will ever ease up or this the norm forever?

