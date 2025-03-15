50 Cent Shoots His Shot With Yung Miami Despite Her Disinterest In Dating Him

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
50 Cent Shoots Shot Yung Miami Disinterest Dating Him Hip Hop News
Aug 7, 2007; New York, NY, USA; Rapper/actor 50 Cent (Curtis Jackson) has a new album, Curtis, on the Interscope label hitting stores on 9/11 -- photographed in his NYC offices/showroom. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deustch/USA TODAY-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
50 Cent is usually much more combative online, sending shots at his opps rather than shooting his shot with potential partners.

50 Cent hasn't been in a public relationship in quite some time, but he doesn't seem in any rush to either change or preserve that. Instead, he's just down for a good time. During a recent interview with The Shade Room, Yung Miami recently explained why she wouldn't date the Queens rapper, who responded to these comments via a few Instagram posts. "I like that she understands I'm a little different, s**t Diddy ain't never getting out baby," he captioned one of his posts on the matter. "Take your time with me be gentle wit your fine a**!"

"I f**k with 50, I like 50," Yung Miami remarked concerning 50 Cent. "I respect 50, but relationship-wise, no. It’d be a little crazy. That man right there, I would want to just stay on his good side. Breakup, nothing. Hey, that’s a business man. Someone I’d love to do business with." Of course, Fif continues to troll the former City Girl's ex Diddy constantly, which might be another bump for this hypothetical shipping. Regardless, props to him for not targeting her in his references to that scandal.

Read More: 50 Cent Trolls Meek Mill, Diddy, & Yung Miami With Heavily Edited “Juice” Meme

Yung Miami Golden Showers

However, something that 50 Cent did reference was Yung Miami's supposed love of golden showers, which he elaborated on in another Instagram post that featured a drawing of a cartoon character urinating. "What ever you like baby, I'm not gonna judge you. Everybody else will, but I'm here for you," he reportedly wrote in response to the Florida femcee's comments. Still, it looks like the G-Unit mogul didn't get the memo, as she recently denied that this preference was real and suggested that she lied about it back when she made the claims herself.

Beyond Yung Miami, though, 50 Cent's online interactions are far more combative. His beef with the likes of Big Meech, Rick Ross, Jim Jones, and Joe Budden has really flared up over the past few weeks, and he remains merciless in his trolling. We'll see if there are any other situations that will distract 50 from these rifts, be it a romantic possibility with a fine lady or something more positive down the line.

Read More: 50 Cent Doesn’t Believe Yung Miami Was A Licensed Sex Worker For Diddy

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Yung Miami 50 Cent Diddy Split Gossip News Relationships Yung Miami Reveals If She’d Date 50 Cent Following Diddy Split 984
50 Cent and Yung Miami Music 50 Cent & Yung Miami Go Back And Forth Over Diddy Sex Work Allegations 7.9K
For Your Consideration Event For Starz's "Power" - Arrivals Music 50 Cent Doesn't Believe Yung Miami Was A Licensed Sex Worker For Diddy 1469
2014 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 2 - Show Music 50 Cent Trolls Meek Mill, Diddy, & Yung Miami With Heavily Edited "Juice" Meme 8.5K