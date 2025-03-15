50 Cent Shoots His Shot With Yung Miami Despite Her Disinterest In Dating Him

50 Cent hasn't been in a public relationship in quite some time, but he doesn't seem in any rush to either change or preserve that. Instead, he's just down for a good time. During a recent interview with The Shade Room, Yung Miami recently explained why she wouldn't date the Queens rapper, who responded to these comments via a few Instagram posts. "I like that she understands I'm a little different, s**t Diddy ain't never getting out baby," he captioned one of his posts on the matter. "Take your time with me be gentle wit your fine a**!"

"I f**k with 50, I like 50," Yung Miami remarked concerning 50 Cent. "I respect 50, but relationship-wise, no. It’d be a little crazy. That man right there, I would want to just stay on his good side. Breakup, nothing. Hey, that’s a business man. Someone I’d love to do business with." Of course, Fif continues to troll the former City Girl's ex Diddy constantly, which might be another bump for this hypothetical shipping. Regardless, props to him for not targeting her in his references to that scandal.

Yung Miami Golden Showers

However, something that 50 Cent did reference was Yung Miami's supposed love of golden showers, which he elaborated on in another Instagram post that featured a drawing of a cartoon character urinating. "What ever you like baby, I'm not gonna judge you. Everybody else will, but I'm here for you," he reportedly wrote in response to the Florida femcee's comments. Still, it looks like the G-Unit mogul didn't get the memo, as she recently denied that this preference was real and suggested that she lied about it back when she made the claims herself.