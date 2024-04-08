50 Cent Doesn't Believe Yung Miami Was A Licensed Sex Worker For Diddy

50 Cent is known as one of the biggest trolls in all of hip-hop. Overall, he loves to go back and forth with people, regardless of the situation. This is especially true if he has a prior beef or history with you. The most recent example of this is what is currently going on with Diddy. Fif has been absolutely relentless when it comes to the Diddy stuff. When it comes to his social media posts, they all seem to be about the mogul. Although this is Fif's brand at this point, fans have been getting a bit concerned about the sheer number of posts about the guy.

Well, over the weekend, the G-Unit legend found himself in a heated discussion with none other than Yung Miami. Miami has been accused of being a sex worker for Diddy. These are allegations that were brought up in the Lil Rod lawsuit. Yung Miami has been quick to say that she is not a sex worker, although Fif figured it would be fun to argue with her, anyway. Well now, he is completely going back on his previous thoughts. As you can see below, he no longer believes Yung Miami is a sex worker.

Read More: 50 Cent Has A New Album On The Way

50 Cent Speaks

"@yungmiami305 was like his girlfriend, I don’t think you take a LSW to the Met Gala. yeah I think the other ones were, only fans click the link in my bio type LSW. LOL," Fif wrote. It's an interesting turn around, but not surprising considering some other opinions he shared today. For instance, he no longer believes the Lil Rod lawsuit is legitimate. Only time will tell whether or not all of this makes him ease up on Diddy, or just ramp things up further.

Let us know what you think of the situation involving 50 Cent and Yung Miami, in the comments section down below. Do you believe Fif has been doing too much online as of late? Should he continue to make these comments or ease up? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: What Is 50 Cent's Best-Selling Album?