50 Cent Admits Lil Rod's Diddy Lawsuit "Might Be Some Bullsh*t"

Following reports that Diddy‘s sexual assault accuser, Lil Rod, has yet to speak with federal agents regarding the investigation into the Bad Boy mogul, 50 Cent has admitted that the producer's lawsuit may be "some bullsh*t." Sharing the news on Instagram, Sunday, 50 asked: "Wait a minute this sh*t might be some bull sh*t, how they didn’t talk to him yet?"

The admission comes after 50 has been using the claims made in the lawsuit to troll both Diddy and Stevie J on numerous occasions in recent weeks. Rod accused Diddy of sexual assault but mentioned several other celebrities as being involved in various incidents as well.

50 Cent Performs At Dreamville Music Festival

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - APRIL 06: 50 Cent performs during the 2024 Dreamville Music Festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 06, 2024 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage)

Diddy's legal team previously denied the allegations Rod made in his lawsuit in a statement. “Lil Rod is nothing more than a liar who filed a $30 million lawsuit shamelessly looking for an undeserved payday," they said. " His reckless name-dropping about events that are pure fiction and simply did not happen is nothing more than a transparent attempt to garner headlines. We have overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies. Our attempts to share this proof with [Lil Rod]’s attorney, Tyrone Blackburn, have been ignored, as Mr. Blackburn refuses to return our calls. We will address these outlandish allegations in court and take all appropriate action against those who make them.”

50 Cent Discusses Lil Rod's Lawsuit

While Rod hasn't spoken with the feds, TMZ reports that he's ready and willing to do so. Homeland Security agents previously raided Diddy's properties in Miami and Los Angeles, last month. Check out 50's latest post above and be on the lookout for further updates on HotNewHipHop.

