50 Cent Continues To Make Diddy Gay Jokes Following Stevie J Bike Ride

50 can't control himself.

BYAlexander Cole
Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson Is Honored With A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

50 Cent is easily the biggest troll in the entire hip-hop world. Over the years, he has gone after all of his enemies in the most brutal ways possible. Overall, it is his favorite thing to do in the world. Whether it is Young Buck or Ja Rule, he is always going to make jokes at your expense. As it turns out, he has been going extraordinarily hard at Diddy. After the raids on the music mogul's home, Fif has been absolutely relentless on all of his platforms. At this point, it truly feels as though he is never going to let up.

Yesterday, a story broke that Diddy was on a bike ride in Miami with none other than Stevie J. It was all kind of bizarre and there were plenty of jokes being made about it on social media. Consequently, it should really not shock anyone that Fif decided to get in on some of the fun here. In the Instagram post below, you can see how he took aim at Diddy in pretty brutal fashion. "Smile b!tch, Smile b!tch," he wrote. "Damn last seen on a bike, Diddy’s Popped!"

Read More: 50 Cent Has A New Album On The Way

50 Cent Won't Stop Trolling

The legendary MC didn't stop there, however, as he took to his own comments section and wrote "You know there ain’t no seat on that bike right!" Of course, the insinuation here is that Diddy is gay. It is extremely juvenile, but that has never stopped Fif before. He knows what he is doing, and he is playing up to his audience right now. Only time will tell when he will decide to relinquish his current obsession with the mogul.

What do you make of all the trolling from 50 Cent? Do you feel as though it is in poor taste? Would you like to see better from him? Let us know, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: What Is 50 Cent's Best-Selling Album?

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
recommended content
WE TV's "Hip Hop Homicides" New York PremiereMusic50 Cent Calls Diddy "The Diddler" Amid Reports That Cassie Will Cooperate In Federal Investigation
For Your Consideration Event For Starz's "Power" - ArrivalsMusic50 Cent Ready To Pay "Top Dollar" For Alleged Diddy Tapes
"Power Book III: Raising Kanan" New York PremiereMusic50 Cent Reacts To His Ex Daphne Joy Being Named As Diddy's Alleged Sex Worker
50 Cent "The Final Lap Tour 2023" - SydneyMusic50 Cent Continues His Relentless Trolling Campaign Against Diddy