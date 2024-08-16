50 Cent Reacts To Lil Rod Attending His Shreveport Festival Amid Diddy Lawsuit

50 Cent boasted about how great his event was, and used Lil Rod's attendance as a reminder that everyone was invited to show up.

50 Cent's "Humor & Harmony Weekend" event in Shreveport, Louisiana saw a lot of celebrities pull up to indulge in the festivities. He wanted as many people as possible there, and a recently viral clip suggests that he's probably very happy with who came through. Moreover, Uncle Murda ran into Lil Rod at the shindig amid the producer's lawsuit against Diddy, and Rod even called the executive out for owing him money for it. "Hey everyone was invited, it was the place to be that weekend. [shrug emoji] what you want me to do? LOL," Fif reacted to this development online.

"I got my n***a that’s suing Diddy for all that bread," Uncle Murda said at 50 Cent's event while filming Lil Rod next to him. "Stop playing, n***a. My boy want that check, n***a. We want that money by Monday, Diddy." "I’m from Chicago. We don’t play about our business. I want my money by Monday," Rod added. Considering the ill will that the G-Unit mogul has for his Bad Boy counterpart, this isn't much of a surprise. We'll see what other Instagram antics follow when it comes to that rivalry.

50 Cent Reacts To Lil Rod Calling Diddy Out At His Shreveport Event

"Lil Rod is nothing more than a liar who filed a $30 million lawsuit shamelessly looking for an undeserved payday," Diddy's lawyer Shawn Holley stated to HipHopDX concerning Lil Rod's claims. "His reckless name-dropping about events that are pure fiction and simply did not happen is nothing more than a transparent attempt to garner headlines. We have overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies. Our attempts to share this proof with [Lil Rod]’s attorney, Tyrone Blackburn, have been ignored, as Mr. Blackburn refuses to return our calls. We will address these outlandish allegations in court and take all appropriate action against those who make them."