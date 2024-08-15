Lil Rod Addresses Diddy In New Video: “I Want My Money By Monday”

Uncle Murda ran into Lil Rod at 50 Cent's Humor & Harmony Weekend, and Rod had a special message for Diddy amid his lawsuit.

Lil Rod's lawsuit against Diddy is one of several filings accusing the Bad Boy mogul of sexual assault, harassment, abuse, sex trafficking, and other crimes. Moreover, it seems like Rodney Jones Jr.'s still waiting for his money and expecting Sean Combs to respond eventually, as he detailed in a new video. Uncle Murda ran into Rod at 50 Cent's "Humor & Harmony Weekend" event, and teased him about being the one to sue Puffy for $30 million. Eventually, Jones Jr. said "I want my money by Monday." It makes sense that the two men would be joking about this, as neither has much love for Combs and Fif is an even more ardent detractor of his fellow executive's.

Furthermore, the last update we got on Diddy's situation is another theory from the G-Unit mogul. "I’m the only person in hip-hop culture that has produced any hit television. Why wouldn’t I be the person to produce it?" he told US Weekly about the documentary he produced about the disgraced multi-hyphenate. "And I’m not on the tapes. See, some of the people who have been around in the culture who are not saying anything. That’s because they’ve been to the parties... They don’t know what part of their experiences are on tape. So it keeps them quiet. And it looks like I’m the only guy, but I’ve been [saying] for years that something’s not right."

Lil Rod Calls Diddy Out

Elsewhere, Boosie Badazz thinks that other accusers like Cassie want even more money from Diddy, much like how Lil Rod is demanding his cut. "It's just a mess right now," he posited during his latest DJ Vlad interview. "It's just a mess everywhere right now. Cassie and that side don't sound too happy. I know she ain't got no $30 million."

Meanwhile, as far as Diddy's legal situation, there haven't really been much updates on his whereabouts or his moves. Instead, a lot of recent conversation revolved around Yung Miami's Caresha Please confessions about their relationship. As for his numerous lawsuits on the table, we haven't really seen much development in any of them. But all of that could change very quickly, so we need to simply keep our eyes peeled and keep asking for what's next.

