Joe Budden Criticizes How Yung Miami Spoke On JT, The City Girls & Diddy On "Caresha Please"

Joe Budden felt that Yung Miami was slightly throwing JT under the bus over the City Girls while positively talking about her Diddy bond.

Yung Miami's new Caresha Please episode kicked off the podcast's second season with a bang as Saucy Santana asked her about the Diddy controversy, the City Girls breakup, and why she stayed relatively silent on those issues. This is especially the case as it relates to Sean Combs, as the Florida rapper previously spoke briefly on her relationship with JT and the status of their duo. But on The Joe Budden Podcast, its titular host questioned the difference in how Miami speaks about her former rap partner versus how she speaks on her former romantic and business partner. Specifically, he seems to think that she threw her fellow lyricist under the bus with previous statements, and was not as quick to point out issues that she had with the Bad Boy mogul both in business and in their personal lives.

Check out the clip below, which sees Joe Budden mostly talk about the bizarre dynamic that the City Girls displayed before their split, Yung Miami's comments on JT, and some brief words about how Miami boasted about increasing Diddy's motion. While this might be an overly critical stance for some, it's not an uncommon one online. For example, DJ Akademiks chose a different critical angle about this new Caresha Please episode that has more to do with his perception of her relationship with Puff Daddy. That take deals more with issues of image, self-respect, beauty, and toxic interpersonal dynamics, but just like Budden's, people will have understandable reasons to push back on it.

Joe Budden's Thoughts On Yung Miami's Caresha Please Season 2 Premiere

"If she was trying to save face she could have did it a long time ago," Saucy Santana shared online to defend Yung Miami amid this and other criticisms. "You can't get mad at someone about their truth. Whatever happened to [someone else in the] past, we don't neglect that, we don't say that it didn't happen, and we don't condone it."