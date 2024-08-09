Yung Miami’s Explosive “Caresha Please” Comeback Has Fans In Shambles

Yung Miami addressed Diddy's allegations, the end of City Girls, and more.

Yesterday, Yung Miami kicked off the second season of her podcast Caresha Please. Saucy Santana asked the former City Girl several of fans' most pressing questions, and the interview has since gone viral. The sit-down was a long time coming and saw her discuss everything from her relationship with JT to her split from Diddy.

As expected, the episode has elicited very mixed reactions from viewers. While some are shocked by Yung Miami's latest revelations, others feel like the podcast left a lot to be desired. Many are also criticizing her for her comments about JT and the "Okay" rapper's feud with Cardi B, and for speaking highly of Diddy despite the allegations he's facing.

Yung Miami's Caresha Please Season 2 Premiere Goes Viral

"Soooo she didn’t have nothing going here and y’all was cool or content with that. But now she do have a lil something going on and y’all feel some type of way?" one X user says of Yung Miami's JT remarks. "She had a full dissertation about JT but it was crickets when it came to Diddy," another claims.

Luckily, plenty of supporters are coming to Yung Miami's defense, arguing that she has every right to be honest about her former relationship with the Bad Boy Records founder. As for her comments about JT, fans are claiming that the "Okay" rapper should have been transparent about her solo endeavors since they were in a group together. "Caresha spoke her truth but y’all don’t wanna accept it because it’s not what you wanted to hear. Y’all already had certain narratives played out in your mind," a fan writes.

Social Media Reacts To Caresha Please Season 2 Premiere