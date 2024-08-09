Yung Miami Admits Her Label Told Her She Hasn’t Grown As An Artist

BYCaroline Fisher221 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Los Angeles Premiere of "You People" - Red Carpet
Caresha Romeka Brownlee aka Yung Miami at the premiere of "You People" held at the Regency Village Theatre on January 17, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
According to Yung Miami, there's a reason she hasn't been releasing more solo music.

Yesterday, Yung Miami gave her fans what they had all been waiting for, a new episode of Caresha Please. The mogul switched things up for the season two premiere, however, as she was the interviewee. Her longtime friend Saucy Santana asked her various pressing questions about her career, former relationship with Diddy, and much more.

Of course, at one point in the episode, he also asked her where she currently stands with the other half of City Girls JT. According to her, she'll always see the "Okay" performer as family, but things simply weren't meshing anymore in the studio. Yung Miami has instead released a couple of solo singles in recent months, but supporters have been eager to hear more. She says that while she's submitted new material to Quality Control, it hasn't come out because the label feels like there's been a lack of growth.

Read More: Asian Doll Reignites Her Beef With Yung Miami & JT Following "Caresha Please" Episode

Yung Miami Reveals Why She Hasn't Released More Solo Music

"When I try to turn my music in it's just like, 'We don't see no growth in your music.' Or, you know, 'You're not elevating,'" she explained. Fortunately, Yung Miami's self-awareness indicates that she's taking steps in the right direction, which could result in new music being released sooner rather than later. She even shared that she has a single on the way, which may be the one she teased late last month.

The preview of the track earned mixed reactions from social media users. She defended herself amid the criticism, making it clear that she stands by the upcoming single. "With me is where y'all draw the line??? LOL ok," she wrote on X. What do you think of Yung Miami's new episode of Caresha Please? What about her revealing that QC claimed to see a lack of growth in her music? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Yung Miami Shares That Her Experience With Domestic Violence Did Not Relate To Diddy

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...