Yung Miami Shares That Her Experience With Domestic Violence Did Not Relate To Diddy

Yung Miami Diddy Allegations Abuse Response Explained Hip Hop News
ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 02: Yung Miami and Sean "Diddy" Combs attend Black Tie Affair for Quality Control's CEO Pierre Thomas, also know as Pee Thomas, at on June 2, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images)
During the Season 2 premiere of her "Caresha Please" podcast and a new PEOPLE interview, Yung Miami set the record straight.

Yung Miami's Season 2 premiere of the Caresha Please podcast wasn't the only outlet through which she broke her silence on her former boo Diddy's allegations. Moreover, she also spoke to PEOPLE about their relationship, why it ended, why she remained quiet on his various lawsuits and alleged victims, and how she wants to reckon with that reality today. For example, the former City Girl said that she felt "deeply hurt and shocked after watching the video" of the Bad Boy mogul assaulting Cassie in a hotel room. "That was not my experience at all," she added before clarifying that her experiences with abuse, domestic violence, or just generally toxic relationships have nothing to do with Sean Combs.

"I've been in a toxic relationship before when I was younger," Yung Miami told the outlet. "In high school, my early 20s, and they're not healthy. They're not fun. It's just I've been there, done that, and that's somewhere I would never want to put myself. Now, being 30 with two kids, that's something I don't condone or tolerate, something that I grew from. That's why I say that wasn't my experience with him, because I wouldn't even put up with that [again]."

Yung Miami Speaking On Diddy

"I can’t speak on something that wasn’t my experience, and I can’t speak on something that I don’t know," Yung Miami told Saucy Santana on Caresha Please. "I can’t speak on these allegations. Because I wasn’t around at the time. I don’t know that person, and that wasn’t my experience. People feel like I was Diddy’s biggest cheerleader and I made him my brand. And I feel like Diddy was on brand for me.

"I met him when he was in another era," Yung Miami added. "I met Diddy when the world was celebrating him and giving him his flowers when he was alive. He was getting the Global Icon Award, the lifetime achievement award, the key to the city. He had a new album that was coming out, so I was celebrating him with the world. And I just feel like everybody’s trying to crucify me for it. I was just celebrating when the world was celebrating him, so why am I being crucified, or why am I being separated?"

