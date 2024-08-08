Yung Miami Breaks Down Over Diddy Allegations On “Caresha Please”

BYCaroline Fisher42 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
REVOLT World 2023
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 23: Yung Miami speaks onstage during day 2 of Revolt World on September 23, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Nykieria Chaney/Getty Images)
Yung Miami has finally broken her silence.

It goes without saying that Diddy is in a world of legal trouble, as the Bad Boy Records founder is currently facing various lawsuits accusing him of sexual misconduct and more. He's also at the center of a federal human trafficking investigation, which prompted raids of his mansions earlier this year. Amid all of this, fans have been particularly eager to hear Yung Miami weigh in. The City Girls performer was in a non-exclusive relationship with Diddy prior to his legal saga, though they haven't been seen together since.

She's stayed quiet about the debacle for months, but will finally address it in an upcoming episode of Caresha Please. Yung Miami teased the beloved podcast's return on Instagram today, sharing a preview of what's to come. In the clip, Saucy Santana asks her directly why she's yet to talk about Diddy's legal issues.

Read More: Yung Miami Announces The Return Of "Caresha Please" Amid Fan Demands

Yung Miami's Podcast Caresha Please Returns

“I ain’t bring us this far to go backward," she said tearfully. The full episode of Caresha Please premieres tonight at 8 p.m. EST on the Revolt app and YouTube channel. "This wasn't easy, My Truth, My side, MY STORY 🙏🏾 But I’m ready for the smoke!" Yung Miami captioned the clip. While fans are certainly looking forward to hearing what she has to say, the return of Caresha Please isn't the only exciting project she has on the way.

Yung Miami also took to social media late last month to tease a new solo track, which does not yet have a title or release date. What do you think of Yung Miami finally breaking her silence on Diddy's legal issues in an upcoming episode of Caresha Please? Are you looking forward to hearing what she has to say when it premieres tonight? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Yung Miami's Song Preview Draws Mixed Reactions, Leading Her To Ask This Question

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...