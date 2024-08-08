Yung Miami Breaks Down Over Diddy Allegations On “Caresha Please”

Yung Miami has finally broken her silence.

It goes without saying that Diddy is in a world of legal trouble, as the Bad Boy Records founder is currently facing various lawsuits accusing him of sexual misconduct and more. He's also at the center of a federal human trafficking investigation, which prompted raids of his mansions earlier this year. Amid all of this, fans have been particularly eager to hear Yung Miami weigh in. The City Girls performer was in a non-exclusive relationship with Diddy prior to his legal saga, though they haven't been seen together since.

She's stayed quiet about the debacle for months, but will finally address it in an upcoming episode of Caresha Please. Yung Miami teased the beloved podcast's return on Instagram today, sharing a preview of what's to come. In the clip, Saucy Santana asks her directly why she's yet to talk about Diddy's legal issues.

Yung Miami's Podcast Caresha Please Returns

“I ain’t bring us this far to go backward," she said tearfully. The full episode of Caresha Please premieres tonight at 8 p.m. EST on the Revolt app and YouTube channel. "This wasn't easy, My Truth, My side, MY STORY 🙏🏾 But I’m ready for the smoke!" Yung Miami captioned the clip. While fans are certainly looking forward to hearing what she has to say, the return of Caresha Please isn't the only exciting project she has on the way.