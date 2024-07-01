Yung Miami Promises "Caresha Please" Comeback & Speaks On Her Solo Music

A lot of folks are wondering how Yung Miami will move now that the City Girls are no more, and she plans to grow in a couple of areas.

Yung Miami has a lot on her plate right now, and she spoke about her next moves with Carl Lamarre of Billboard at the 2024 BET Awards last night (Sunday, June 30). Moreover, they broke the ice by talking about their favorite Usher song and remarking on how she's sometimes in her R&B bag as an artist. But speaking of that, the former City Girl also had some words about the solo music that she's working on now that the duo is no more. "Oh, Yung Miami ain't never left, babe," she remarked. "But... This new era that I'm stepping into, this new music that I'm working on, it's gon' show that growth and that improvement. And it's gon' show that that's why I'm Yung Miami, that's why I'm Caresha."

In addition, Yung Miami also promised that her podcast Caresha Please is coming back soon, which should be very exciting for fans to hear. On it, she's opened up diverse conversations about relationships, the music industry, the entertainment business, and a whole lot more. Caresha has quite the media empire with her brand ventures as well, and seeing them all develop in real time reinforces the others. Hopefully we won't have to wait too long for this solo music to drop.

Yung Miami Arrives At The 2024 BET Awards

In other City Girls news, JT recently suggested a possible explanation as to why she and Yung Miami chose to part ways as a hip-hop duo. "I did not want that to happen..." she told Keke Palmer. "When you get to the point of ego… it gets there. You forget to express yourself in a private setting, or you forget to talk like adults. It happened and it was stupid, and it’s done. It’s over with and now it’s funny to both of us. It’s hilarious to both of us. Now, it’s just a funny thing in time to us."