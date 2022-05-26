solo music
- MusicHeems Teams Up With Lapgan For 1st Solo Album In 9 YearsHeems worked with Open Mike Eagle, Quelle Chris, Your Old Droog, and more artists on the project.By Cole Blake
- MixtapesRema Is Providing All The Grooves On His "RAVAGE" EPYeah, that one feature on that Ice Spice song makes bangers. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsCousin Stizz Is Flying "Solo" On New SingleThe Massachusetts MC took things to the West Coast on this new track.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicOffset Previews New Music Following Quavo & Takeoff's "Hotel Lobby" ReleaseOffset teases new solo music days after Quavo and Takeoff debuted their new single under Unc and Phew.By Aron A.