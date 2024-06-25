OT7 Quanny Tacks On Five New Tracks To "Leaks, Vol. 2"

BYZachary Horvath30 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
ot7 quanny leaks vol 2ot7 quanny leaks vol 2
The rising star from Philly and Donald Trump supporter is back to add on to his "Leaks" series.

There is another budding star making waves in the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania rap scene once again. It seems like every few months there is someone grabbing people's attention from the historic city. Lately, Armani White has been that guy, getting co-signs from major players like Denzel Curry and Billie Eilish. In fact, he will be a feature on the former's upcoming mixtape, The King Of The Mischievous South Vol. 2. But it seems the baton is being handed over to OT7 Quanny now, especially with his new EP, Leaks, Vol. 2. This is the latest project from the 27-year-old, and it spans 10 tracks.

However, this is more of an extended version of the first Leaks, as the original set of five is a part of this larger collection. If you want to know what the new entries are, they are tracks 1-5. According to OT7 Quanny, all of these newer songs on Leaks, Vol. 2. are from 2020. Additionally, it seems that they were highly anticipated, as the rapper claims the project is currently top 15 in the world. Quanny expressed his gratitude to his fans while also respectfully putting other rappers on notice. "Some of y’all favorite rappers got real albums out with real real marketing and we streaming more then them no disrespect but don’t act like this normal". If that is not enough to tap into his music, then we do not know what will.

Read More: Cardi B's Princess Diana Tribute Has Fans Theorizing About Her Next Album

Listen To Leaks, Vol. 2 By OT7 Quanny

Leaks, Vol. 2 Tracklist:

  1. Super Slimey
  2. Send a Blitz
  3. Stupid Bandz
  4. From The Dirt
  5. No Talking Zone
  6. Harriet Tubman
  7. Get Money
  8. Hall Of Fame
  9. Quanny Says
  10. Soul Plane

Read More: JJ Redick Accused Of Calling Someone The N-Word During His Time At Duke

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is the Music Freelance News Writer for HNHH. He was brought on to the staff in August 2023. The passion for music and sports has always been there and being able to share it through writing is extremely fulfilling for him. Zach looks to bring the very best content for the site.
recommended content
ot7 quanny ytb fattMixtapesOT7 Quanny & YTB Fatt's Similar Styles Unite For "I Did It"1102
asap twelvyy kids gotta eatMixtapesASAP Twelvyy Tacks On Five New Cuts With "Kid$ Gotta Eat (Deluxe)"2.2K
OT7 Quanny via YouTubeMixtapesOT7 Quanny Applies Pressure On "Dog Talk"3.5K
MixtapesOVO Sound Radio Celebrates "Top Boy" Ahead Of Season 2 Premiere2.4K