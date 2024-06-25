Cardi B's Princess Diana Tribute Has Fans Theorizing About Her Next Album

2021 American Music Awards Red Carpet Roll-Out With Host Cardi B
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 19: Cardi B attends the 2021 American Music Awards Red Carpet Roll-Out with host Cardi B at L.A. LIVE on November 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Fans are eagerly awaiting an update on Cardi B's next album.

Cardi B recreated an iconic outfit from the late Princess Diana and in turn, has fans looking for clues about her highly-anticipated sophomore album. In a picture of her look, Cardi rocks a vintage Harvard sweatshirt above grey shorts with a pair of sunglasses on. She holds a black bag and is flaunting a pair of Jordans on her feet.

"The cover art of sza’s 'sos' references Princess Diana…," one user pointed out. Another wrote: "Who else is trying to find a hidden album hint in these pictures?" One fan cited an article from Vogue. "According to Vogue, The photo that Cardi B remade was taken in 1997 and the caption under the picture was… 'Fresh out of the gym and still looking polished owing to her muted sportswear and top handle tote,'" they noted.

Cardi B Attends Hollywood Unlocked's Impact Awards

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 21: Cardi B. attends Hollywood Unlocked's Fourth Annual Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 21, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)

Fans have been waiting on a sophomore album from Cardi since she dropped her debut, Invasion of Privacy, all the way back in 2018. While she's finally confirmed that the project will be dropping at some point this year, she did briefly go back on that promise in a post on X (formerly Twitter). In May, she wrote: “Anyway NO album this year I don’t care I’m relaxing this year .. Dropping these features I already committed to and traveling and enjoying my summer." She's since deleted the post after her team confirmed to Rolling Stone that the project is still coming. Check out the latest photos of Cardi B below.

Cardi B Channels Princess Diana

Cardi's latest outfit isn't the only one she's made headlines with this month. Her oversized look for the Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards had fans spreading pregnancy rumors on social media. Be on the lookout for further updates on Cardi B on HotNewHipHop.

