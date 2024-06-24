Cardi B Sparks Pregnancy Rumors With Impact Awards Outfit Following Offset Reconciliation

Fans think Cardi B and Offset are expecting another child.

Cardi B sparked pregnancy rumors on social media after rocking an oversized black blazer and floor-length sheer skirt to Hollywood Unlocked's annual Impact Awards ceremony on Friday night. She was present at the event to accept the "Inspiration" accolade, at which time, she gave an impassioned speech to not only thank Jason Lee for the honor but to call out her haters as well.

Afterward, users on X (formerly Twitter) began theorizing that she's expecting another child with Offset. "Cardi b is currently roughly 5 months pregnant," one fan wrote, as caught by Bossip. "She won’t drop the album in the next two months because she will be full blown pregnant and can’t tour. She will drop the album in 4 months right before she deliver then go on tour 2 months post partum." Another added: "Cardi is so annoying wtf are you doing pregnant when cheating allegations were just a few months ago stop pissing me awfffffffff."

Cardi B Attends Hollywood Unlocked's Fourth Annual Impact Awards

Cardi B at Hollywood Unlocked's Fourth Annual Impact Awards held at The Beverly Hilton on June 21, 2024, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

As for her acceptance speech, she began: “I just want to say thank Jason [Lee] so much for this award. I’m really my biggest critic and I always say this, ‘Nobody has it harder than in the industry and in every genre than a female rapper, and I’m going to tell you why. You have to have the best verse. Not only that, you have to kill the charts. On top of that, your personal life has to be perfect, or then the opp b****es are going to use that against you.”

