Cardi B Blasts "Fake Love" In Cryptic IG Message, Fans Theorize It's About Offset's Family

Cardi B Hosts The Stafford Room
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 15: Cardi B and Hennessy Carolina attend Cardi B Hosts The Stafford Room at The Stafford Room on June 15, 2024 in New York City.
Cardi B specifically rallied against people trying to gaslight and manipulate her when it comes to caring for her kids.

Whenever Cardi B has a big issue in her life, you'd best believe that she's going to take it to social media to discuss with fans and blow that steam off quick. Moreover, her latest Instagram rant arrived in waves: first came a written statement on her Instagram Story, then followed by an IG Live session in the dark. Specifically, the Bronx femcee took issue with people trying to manipulate and gaslight her when it comes to taking care of her children and thinking that because she's "ghetto," as she described herself, they can get away with it.

Since she mentioned Offset as being a great father but then went on to diss a wide general group, many folks in the comments of the IG post below theorize that she could be referring to her on-and-off-again boo's family. "I grew up poor but with sooo much love..." Cardi B began her caption on her latest Instagram Story over the weekend. "From my mom and dad side of the family... I will not accept nothing less for my children... I would not accept fake love for my kids.. MY FAMILY IS ENOUGH!!!"

Cardi B's Messages Against "Fake Love"

Meanwhile, we also know that Cardi B can be hard on herself during these times of conflict, as she recently admitted during her speech accepting the Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards' "Inspiration" accolade on Friday (June 21). "I just want to say thank Jason [Lee] so much for this award," she told the crowd at the ceremony. "I’m really my biggest critic and I always say this. Nobody has it harder than in the industry and in every genre than a female rapper, and I’m going to tell you why. You have to have the best verse. Not only that, you have to kill the charts. On top of that, your personal life has to be perfect, or then the opp b***hes are going to use that against you.

"‘Your husband. Your husband.’ Shut up," Cardi B continued, possibly referring to all the drama around her and Offset's relationship. "I make more money than all the n***as you’re f***ing. So you know, sometimes, it is hard to be yourself. It is hard to want to push yourself into the music because sometimes I don’t like showing weakness in my music because you can’t see the p***y in me, b***h."

