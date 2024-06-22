Cardi B Blast The "Opp B***hes" Moving Against Her During Impact Awards Speech

Cardi B accepted the "Inspiration Award" at Hollywood Unlocked's ceremony last night, and admitted that she's her own biggest critic.

Jonathan Majors was not the only celebrity to receive a special award at Hollywood Unlocked's Impact Awards ceremony last night (Friday, June 21) in Beverly Hills. Moreover, the one and only Cardi B went onstage to accept the "Inspiration" accolade, and delivered a heartfelt and relatively unfiltered speech to thank HU's Jason Lee and her supporters. However, she also included a dismissive message against those who would rather see her downfall than her success. At the end of the day, the Bronx femcee knows that she is her own biggest critic, and works that much harder so she can prioritize her own wishes and desired changes rather than those of her haters.

"I just want to say thank Jason so much for this award," Cardi B expressed at the event. "I’m really my biggest critic and I always say this. Nobody has it harder than in the industry and in every genre than a female rapper, and I’m going to tell you why. You have to have the best verse. Not only that, you have to kill the charts. On top of that, your personal life has to be perfect, or then the opp b***hes are going to use that against you.

Cardi B's Impact Awards Speech

"‘Your husband. Your husband.’ Shut up," Cardi B continued her speech, seemingly referencing how people use their relationship drama and cheating accusations to discredit them. "I make more money than all the n***as you’re f***ing. So you know, sometimes, it is hard to be yourself. It is hard to want to push yourself into the music because sometimes I don’t like showing weakness in my music because you can’t see the p***y in me, b***h."