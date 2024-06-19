Cardi B 7 Essential Songs

From "Bodak Yellow" to "WAP," these seven essential tracks showcase Cardi B's rise and impact in the music industry.

Cardi B has swiftly become one of the industry's most influential and dynamic figures. Bursting onto the scene with her unapologetic attitude, Cardi B, real name Belcalis Almanzar, has captured the hearts of millions. Her rise from social media personality and reality TV star to Grammy-winning artist is a testament to her relentless work ethic and undeniable talent. With a string of chart-topping hits and a charismatic persona, Cardi B has not only dominated the charts but also influenced fashion, culture, and the music industry at large.

Cardi B's music is characterized by her bold lyrics, versatile flow, and ability to infuse personal experiences into her songs, creating relatable and empowering tracks. From anthems of self-confidence and financial success to introspective and heartfelt ballads, her discography offers a wide range of themes that resonate with a diverse audience. As we explore Cardi B's seven essential songs, we delve into the tracks that have defined her career, showcasing her journey from the streets of the Bronx to global superstardom. Each song encapsulates a different aspect of her artistry, highlighting why Cardi B remains a dominant force in hip-hop and beyond.

1. "Bodak Yellow" (2017)

"Bodak Yellow" is the track that catapulted Cardi B into mainstream success. It transformed her from a reality TV star into a bona fide rap sensation. Released in 2017, this breakout hit was the lead single from her debut studio album, Invasion of Privacy. The song's assertive delivery and confident lyrics made it an instant anthem. "Bodak Yellow" resonated with listeners for its unapologetic celebration of success and self-made wealth, encapsulating Cardi B’s rags-to-riches story.

The impact of "Bodak Yellow" was monumental. It topped the Billboard Hot 100, making Cardi B the first solo woman rapper to achieve this feat since Lauryn Hill in 1998. The song's success also marked a significant moment in hip-hop. It signals the arrival of a new, powerful voice in the genre. "Bodak Yellow" received critical acclaim for its raw energy and authenticity, with many praising Cardi B’s ability to translate her personality into her music. The track established her as a leading figure in hip-hop and proved that Cardi B was here to stay.

2. "I Like It" With J Balvin & Bad Bunny (2018)

"I Like It" is another standout track from Cardi B's debut album, Invasion of Privacy. Featuring Latin superstars Bad Bunny and J Balvin, this song brilliantly fuses hip-hop with Latin trap and reggaeton, creating an irresistible summer anthem. Cardi B's vibrant personality also shines through in this track. Further, the success of "I Like It" was staggering. The song reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, additionally solidifying Cardi B's status as a global superstar. "I Like It" celebrates Cardi B's roots and her rise to fame, with lyrics that exude confidence and joy. The song's popularity was also boosted by its colorful, vibrant music video, which captured the essence of summer and Latin culture.

3. "Be Careful" (2018)

Diving into a more introspective and vulnerable side, "Be Careful" is a notable departure from Cardi B's usual assertive and high-energy tracks. Featured on Invasion of Privacy, this song addresses themes of betrayal and heartbreak. Cardi drew from personal experiences and emotions. The track’s lyrics caution against infidelity and dishonesty, with Cardi B delivering a poignant message about trust and respect in relationships. "Be Careful" again showcases Cardi B’s versatility as an artist, proving she can tackle serious and emotional subjects just as effectively as her more celebratory anthems. The song was well-received by fans and critics, who praised its honesty and the maturity of its themes.

4. "Money" (2018)

"Money," released as a standalone single in late 2018, is a triumphant anthem that encapsulates Cardi B's love for luxury and success. The track celebrates wealth, independence, and the finer things in life. Produced by J White Did It, the song's hard-hitting beat and Cardi B's assertive delivery make it an undeniable banger that quickly became a fan favorite. With "Money," Cardi B also reinforces her persona as a self-made woman. She revels in her achievements and isn't afraid to flaunt her success. The track's braggadocious lyrics capture the essence of her rise from humble beginnings to the music industry's top. "Money" also highlights Cardi B's ability to create memorable and impactful music videos. Its opulent visuals featuring extravagant outfits, powerful imagery, and bold choreography.

The song's reception was overwhelmingly positive, with many praising Cardi B's commanding presence and the empowering message behind the track. "Money" peaked at number 13 on the Billboard Hot 100, further solidifying her status as one of hip-hop's leading voices. This track not only celebrates financial success but also serves as an anthem for empowerment and self-reliance, embodying Cardi B's journey and her indomitable spirit.

5. "WAP" With Megan Thee Stallion (2020)

In 2020, Cardi B teamed up with Megan Thee Stallion to release "WAP," a bold and provocative track that quickly became a cultural phenomenon. The song's unapologetic celebration of female sexuality sparked widespread conversation and controversy. It also solidified its place in pop culture. "WAP" dominated the charts, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and breaking numerous streaming records. Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's collaboration brought together two of the most influential female rappers of the time. They also created a powerful anthem that resonated with many. The song's visually striking and extravagant music video amplified its success, featuring cameos from several prominent female celebrities.

6. "Up" (2021)

In early 2021, Cardi B delivered another high-energy hit with "Up." This track showcases her confidence and knack for creating infectious anthems that dominate the charts. Lyrically, the song is packed with braggadocio and playful taunts. It reinforced her position at the top of the rap game. The single debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and quickly ascended to the No. 1 spot. It demonstrated her continued relevance and appeal in the music industry. Moreover, he music video for "Up" is a visual spectacle filled with bold fashion choices, intricate choreography, and vibrant colors. Cardi B's dynamic performance and the video's creative visuals also perfectly complement the song's energetic vibe, making it a hit.

7. "Press" (2019)