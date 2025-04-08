The Off-White x Air Jordan 1 “Alaska” Is Finally Coming Back

The Off-White x Air Jordan 1 “Alaska” is coming back just in time for the 2025 holiday season. Originally released as part of Virgil Abloh’s iconic “The Ten” collection, this model helped redefine modern sneaker collaborations. Its return is more than just a reissue: it’s a cultural moment. Few sneakers have had the same impact on the fashion and streetwear worlds as this one. The mix of deconstructed design, layered materials, and signature Off-White touches pushed the limits of sneaker storytelling. Michael Jordan’s legacy lives through the Air Jordan 1, his first signature silhouette.

First released in 1985, the model sparked controversy and demand in equal measure. Decades later, it continues to serve as a canvas for innovation and expression. Off-White’s contribution to the line elevated the sneaker’s presence in high fashion and contemporary design. Photos of the returning “Alaska” pair show familiar details with a wintry twist. Expect crisp white leather, translucent panels, exposed foam collars, and signature Helvetica text. The icy blue zip-tie and orange hits return, keeping true to Virgil’s original vision. With the season of gifts approaching, this drop will be one of the most anticipated of the year.

This “Alaska” pair features crisp white leather with translucent mesh underlays. A suede overlay appears on the midfoot panel. Signature Off-White text lines the inner sidewall. The icy zip-tie and stitched-on Swoosh remain, along with “AIR” printed above the midsole. Exposed foam and orange accents complete the look.