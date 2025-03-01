Off-White x Air Jordan 4 “Bred” Sample Sells For Sky-High Price

​The Off-White x Air Jordan 4 "Bred" stands as one of the most elusive sneaker collaborations in recent memory. First unveiled at Virgil Abloh's "Figures of Speech" exhibit in 2019, this model reimagines the classic "Bred" colorway with Off-White's signature deconstructed aesthetic. Notably, the sneaker features clear plastic wings, an aged midsole, and NextSkin synthetic overlays on the mudguard. It does a great job of featuring a modern design with Jordan Brand's storied heritage. Additional elements like the iconic zip tie and Helvetica branding further cement its unique status.

Despite early rumors of a public release, the "Bred" iteration never hit retail shelves, amplifying its mystique among sneaker enthusiasts. In late 2024, speculation about a potential drop resurfaced but was swiftly debunked. Nevertheless, high-profile figures have been spotted with pairs, fueling the sneaker's legendary status. Celebrities and collectors continue to showcase their exclusive pairs, keeping demand at an all-time high. With no confirmed release in sight, this Off-White x Air Jordan 4 remains one of the most coveted unreleased sneakers in recent history.

Off-White Air Jordan 4 Sample

Recently, renowned collector Simon Tan, known as @depeche23mode, listed a size 9 of this rare sneaker for an astounding $60,000. This price reflects not only the shoe's scarcity but also its cultural significance and Abloh's influential legacy in fashion and design. For collectors with the means, acquiring the Off-White x Air Jordan 4 "Bred" is akin to owning a piece of sneaker history.