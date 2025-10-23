Off-White x Air Jordan 1 High OG “Alaska” Finally Set For 2026 Release

The Off-White x Air Jordan 1 High OG “Alaska” has finally been confirmed for an early 2026 release after months of speculation. First spotted during Virgil Abloh’s The Codes exhibition, the sneaker made waves when Hiroshi Fujiwara appeared wearing it.

The pair instantly drew attention, sparking debate over whether it was an unreleased sample or a future drop. Now, it seems Nike is officially moving forward with one of the most anticipated posthumous Off-White releases yet.

The collaboration feels like a full-circle moment. Virgil Abloh’s relationship with Nike redefined sneaker culture in the 2010s, bridging design, art, and storytelling. His iconic “The Ten” collection changed the way fans viewed sneakers, merging deconstruction with craftsmanship.

This new Air Jordan 1 continues that legacy while subtly nodding to Abloh’s roots in architecture and conceptual art. The Air Jordan 1 itself is one of the most important silhouettes in history. Michael Jordan first wore it in 1985, breaking league rules and igniting a cultural revolution.

A lot of time later, it’s still the blueprint for modern sneaker collaborations. In the photos, the “Alaska” colorway embodies Off-White’s signature stripped-down aesthetic. The clean white leather base, bold Helvetica text, and vintage sole keep the design timeless.

Off-White x Air Jordan 1 High OG “Alaska”

The Off-White x Air Jordan 1 High OG “Alaska” features a minimalist all-white upper with exposed foam and signature Off-White labeling. The shoe includes a translucent Swoosh, cream midsole, and iconic zip tie.

The text “V.A.A. for NIKE” and “Beaverton, Oregon USA” appear on the medial side, paying homage to Off-White’s industrial design roots. Classic “SHOELACES” text decorates the laces, while subtle stitching details highlight the shoe’s layered construction.

Aged accents around the outsole complete the look, giving it a vintage touch that aligns with Virgil Abloh’s vision of reimagining classics through modern design principles.