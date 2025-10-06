Hiroshi Fujiwara Previews Air Jordan 1 “Alaska” At Virgil Abloh Paris Event

The Air Jordan 1 “Alaska” has surfaced, and it’s turning heads thanks to Hiroshi Fujiwara. He revealed the unreleased pair during the Virgil Abloh: The Codes event in Paris, giving fans their first real look at what could be one of 2026’s most intriguing drops.

Expected to release early next year, the shoe is rumored to be part of the Virgil Abloh Archive project, paying homage to both the late designer and his iconic Off-White collaboration. The Air Jordan 1 has always been more than just a sneaker.

Since debuting in 1985, it’s been a symbol of rebellion, creativity, and self-expression. Virgil Abloh helped redefine that legacy in 2017 with his “The Ten” series, giving the silhouette new life for a generation raised on deconstruction and storytelling.

Now, Fujiwara, one of Nike’s most influential collaborators, seems to be bridging the two creative worlds in a way only he could. Recent photos show Fujiwara wearing what looks like a modern reinterpretation of the Off-White x Air Jordan 1 “White,” featuring new labeling and subtle design adjustments.

The text reads “V.A.A. for Nike,” referencing the Virgil Abloh Archive. While official details remain under wraps, these images have sparked excitement across sneaker circles worldwide.

Air Jordan 1 High OG “Alaska”

The Air Jordan 1 “Alaska” keeps the clean, stripped-down design Virgil Abloh made famous. The pair features a crisp white leather base with translucent overlays and off-white midsoles.

Signature Helvetica-style text appears along the sides, reading “V.A.A. for Nike,” nodding to the Virgil Abloh Archive. Familiar touches like “AIR” branding, exposed foam on the tongue, and bold zip tie accents complete the look.

Small pops of orange and blue stitching add contrast, while the minimal palette keeps attention on its refined details. It’s both a tribute and a continuation of Virgil’s lasting influence.