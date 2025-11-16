In Hand Images Of The Off-White x Air Jordan 1 “Alaska” Surface

The Off White x Air Jordan 1 High OG "Alaska" brings back a moment a lot of people still think changed the way we look at the Jordan 1. Early in hand photos are out, and the shoe looks super close to the 2018 Europe exclusive pair.

The big difference hits on the side. The print now says V.A.A. for Nike, which points to Virgil Abloh Archive instead of Off White. That switch alone has people talking again. Right now, all signs point to a release sometime next year.

The Air Jordan 1 High will always be one of the most important sneakers tied to Michael Jordan, but Virgil took it somewhere completely different during The Ten. The way he broke down panels, used exposed foam, and played with text turned into more than a design choice.

It became part of modern sneaker language. The "Alaska" version feels like it’s keeping that history alive while also opening a new chapter in Virgil’s legacy. The move from Off White to Virgil Abloh Archive is something fans have expected at some point.

A lot of people see it as a cleaner way to protect his work instead of forcing the brand in directions he never touched. If that’s the case, the "Alaska" AJ1 might be the perfect starting point.

Off-White x Air Jordan 1 High OG “Alaska”

The Off White x Air Jordan 1 "Alaska" features light blue textile underlays with white leather overlays. The medial panels show V.A.A. for Nike branding in black text.

The Swoosh is attached with visible blue and orange stitching. The collar uses exposed foam with light blue padding. The heel and midfoot panels include soft grey suede sections.

The midsole has an aged cream finish with printed AIR text. The outsole comes in icy white rubber. The tongue includes a classic Off White style label with Helvetica branding. The pair keeps the original Off White structure with refreshed narrative elements.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Off-White x Air Jordan 1 High OG “Alaska” will be released in the spring of 2026. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $195 when they drop.