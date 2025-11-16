The Air Jordan 1 High ’85 “Bred” Is Making Its Holiday Return

BY Ben Atkinson 35 Views
air-jordan-1-high-85-bred-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
The Air Jordan 1 High '85 "Bred" returns with official images and some very lowkey releases that have already happened.

The Air Jordan 1 High 85 "Bred" arrives again with a look that shaped sneaker history. The Bred colorway carries a legacy that connects court dominance with street culture. Official images are now live and energy around this pair is building.

The holiday release window adds even more anticipation. Dover Street Market quietly dropped pairs on its site and they disappeared in minutes. That move hints at how strong demand is for this colorway. More retailers may follow with similar surprise launches.

A SNKRS release is still up in the air. This is the kind of drop that seems to creates its own momentum.

The "Bred" look represents a moment when sneakers moved from equipment into culture. The silhouette still carries that history. People chase pairs like this because they connect a past icon with today’s style. The photos show a familiar mix of red and black leather with strong lines and classic details.

This version has a clean white midsole and red outsole that show the roots of the Jordan 1 story. The Bred colorway holds power, and these images remind everyone why.

Air Jordan 1 High ’85 “Bred”
air-jordan-1-high-85-bred-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 1 High 85 "Bred" uses a black leather base with Varsity Red overlays. The red toe box features classic perforations. The wings logo sits stamped on the collar.

The Nike Swoosh comes dressed in bright red. The ankle padding uses a thicker 85 shape. Black laces match the tongue and lining. The tongue tag shows red Nike Air branding. The midsole arrives in a vintage off white tone.

The outsole comes in solid red with classic traction. Stitching stays clean across every panel. The pair mirrors the original build, keeping the early Jordan look alive.

Air Jordan 1 High “Bred” Release Date

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 High 85 “Bred” will be released in the holiday of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $250 when they drop.

air-jordan-1-high-85-bred-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
air-jordan-1-high-85-bred-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

