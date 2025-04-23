Air Jordan 1 High 85 "Bred" Could Get New Life With A Fresh SKU

The Air Jordan 1 High 85 Bred is rumored to make a comeback this October, potentially on Banned Day, October 18th. This time, it could arrive with a different SKU than the pair that dropped earlier this year during NBA All-Star Weekend.

That February launch was a limited release, available at just 23 locations and capped at only 10,000 pairs. Despite the buzz, this potential reissue already raises questions. Why revisit the same iconic colorway so soon?

The High 85 silhouette is known for its faithful recreation of the original 1985 design. Taller collar, sleeker shape, vintage detailing, this model stays true to the blueprint that started it all. But Nike rarely repeats a launch so quickly, especially with a different SKU.

That change suggests this version could offer something new, whether it’s updated materials or a slight tweak in presentation. Still, it’s the same legendary colorway that stirred controversy back in the day and continues to define the Jordan brand. Black and red, bold and banned.

The photos show the clean two-tone blocking, premium leather build, and timeless design. Whether it’s a restock or a remix, the Bred 85 is back in the conversation.

This version of the Air Jordan 1 High 85 Bred features a black leather upper with bold red overlays on the toe, Swoosh, collar, and heel. The taller collar and sleeker shape stay true to the original 1985 design. A white midsole adds contrast, while a red outsole ties the colorway together.

The Wings logo is embossed in black on the ankle, and red Nike Air branding hits the tongue tag. The construction uses premium materials with old-school accuracy, capturing the essence of Jordan's first game shoe. It’s a classic brought back to life, but with a hint of mystery.