New On-Foot Look at the Air Jordan 1 High ‘85 “Bred”

The Air Jordan 1 High ‘85 “Bred” is back, bringing an iconic colorway in its truest shape. This release stays true to the 1985 silhouette, delivering the same structure, materials, and bold black and red combination that made it legendary. The Air Jordan 1 was Michael Jordan’s first signature shoe, setting the foundation for one of the most influential sneaker lines in history. Its timeless appeal continues to shape sneaker culture. First released in 1985, the “Bred” colorway carries a rebellious legacy. The NBA banned the shoe due to its non-compliant color scheme, but Nike and Jordan used that as fuel for one of the most successful marketing campaigns ever.

Decades later, this high-top remains a staple, worn by collectors, athletes, and casual sneakerheads alike. The High ‘85 version offers a closer-to-original cut, with a taller collar and stiffer structure. New on-foot images show how the shoe looks in action. The premium leather, bold red accents, and classic Nike Air branding stand out. The crisp black and red contrast is just as striking today as it was in the 80s. With this latest release, Jordan Brand gives fans another chance to own a piece of basketball and sneaker history.

The Air Jordan 1 High ‘85 “Bred” stays true to its roots with a black and red leather upper. The cut is taller and more structured, closely resembling the original 1985 version. Nike Air branding appears on the tongue, while the Wings logo sits on the ankle collar. A white midsole contrasts the bold colors, and the red rubber outsole completes the design. The materials offer durability, while the high-top provides classic ankle support.