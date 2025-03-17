New On-Foot Look at the Air Jordan 1 High ‘85 “Bred”

BY Ben Atkinson 54 Views
air-jordan-1-high-85-bred-sneaker-news
Image via @fkzsnkrs
The Air Jordan 1 High ‘85 “Bred” returned with its iconic black and red colorway, staying true to the original 1985 design.

The Air Jordan 1 High ‘85 “Bred” is back, bringing an iconic colorway in its truest shape. This release stays true to the 1985 silhouette, delivering the same structure, materials, and bold black and red combination that made it legendary. The Air Jordan 1 was Michael Jordan’s first signature shoe, setting the foundation for one of the most influential sneaker lines in history. Its timeless appeal continues to shape sneaker culture. First released in 1985, the “Bred” colorway carries a rebellious legacy. The NBA banned the shoe due to its non-compliant color scheme, but Nike and Jordan used that as fuel for one of the most successful marketing campaigns ever.

Decades later, this high-top remains a staple, worn by collectors, athletes, and casual sneakerheads alike. The High ‘85 version offers a closer-to-original cut, with a taller collar and stiffer structure. New on-foot images show how the shoe looks in action. The premium leather, bold red accents, and classic Nike Air branding stand out. The crisp black and red contrast is just as striking today as it was in the 80s. With this latest release, Jordan Brand gives fans another chance to own a piece of basketball and sneaker history.

Air Jordan 1 High ’85 “Bred” Release Date

The Air Jordan 1 High ‘85 “Bred” stays true to its roots with a black and red leather upper. The cut is taller and more structured, closely resembling the original 1985 version. Nike Air branding appears on the tongue, while the Wings logo sits on the ankle collar. A white midsole contrasts the bold colors, and the red rubber outsole completes the design. The materials offer durability, while the high-top provides classic ankle support.

The Air Jordan 1 High ’85 “Bred” was released on February 14th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers was $250 when they were released. This version aimed to replicate the original 1985 shape and materials as closely as possible. With its classic black and red color blocking, the pair remains one of the most sought-after releases of the year.

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
