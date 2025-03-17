The Air Jordan 12 “Flu Game” Looks Better Than Ever On Foot

The Air Jordan 12 “Flu Game” remains one of the most legendary sneakers in basketball history. Originally released in 1997, this colorway is tied to Michael Jordan’s unforgettable Game 5 performance in the NBA Finals. Battling flu-like symptoms, Jordan dropped 38 points to secure a crucial win. The sneaker became an instant icon. Now, it is back, and on-foot photos have surfaced following its release two weeks ago. This version sticks to the classic black and red color scheme that made it famous.

The Air Jordan 12 was the first Jordan silhouette to feature full-length Zoom Air, providing comfort and performance. Inspired by Japan’s Rising Sun flag, its bold stitching and luxurious materials give it a sleek, aggressive look. Jordan Brand continues to honor its legacy with this latest drop. On-foot photos show the sneaker’s premium leather construction and bold color blocking. The mix of tumbled black leather and varsity red overlays remains as striking as ever. Whether for collectors or new sneakerheads, this release proves why the Air Jordan 12 “Flu Game” is a timeless classic.

The Air Jordan 12 “Flu Game” features a black tumbled leather upper with varsity red overlays on the mudguard and sole. The red Jumpman logo sits on the tongue, adding a signature touch. Metal eyelets provide durability, while Zoom Air cushioning ensures comfort. A black and red rubber outsole completes the look, delivering traction and stability.