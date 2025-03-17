The Air Jordan 12 “Flu Game” Looks Better Than Ever On Foot

BY Ben Atkinson 85 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
air-jordan-12-flu-game-sneaker-news
Image via @fkzsnkrs
The Air Jordan 12 “Flu Game” returns with on-foot photos, showcasing its black and red design inspired by Jordan’s Finals performance.

The Air Jordan 12 “Flu Game” remains one of the most legendary sneakers in basketball history. Originally released in 1997, this colorway is tied to Michael Jordan’s unforgettable Game 5 performance in the NBA Finals. Battling flu-like symptoms, Jordan dropped 38 points to secure a crucial win. The sneaker became an instant icon. Now, it is back, and on-foot photos have surfaced following its release two weeks ago. This version sticks to the classic black and red color scheme that made it famous.

The Air Jordan 12 was the first Jordan silhouette to feature full-length Zoom Air, providing comfort and performance. Inspired by Japan’s Rising Sun flag, its bold stitching and luxurious materials give it a sleek, aggressive look. Jordan Brand continues to honor its legacy with this latest drop. On-foot photos show the sneaker’s premium leather construction and bold color blocking. The mix of tumbled black leather and varsity red overlays remains as striking as ever. Whether for collectors or new sneakerheads, this release proves why the Air Jordan 12 “Flu Game” is a timeless classic.

Read More: Air Jordan 1 High OG “UNC Reimagined” Brings Vintage Flavor

Air Jordan 12 “Flu Game” Release Date

The Air Jordan 12 “Flu Game” features a black tumbled leather upper with varsity red overlays on the mudguard and sole. The red Jumpman logo sits on the tongue, adding a signature touch. Metal eyelets provide durability, while Zoom Air cushioning ensures comfort. A black and red rubber outsole completes the look, delivering traction and stability.

The Air Jordan 12 “Flu Game” was released March 1st, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers was$200 when they dropped. On-foot photos highlight the Air Jordan 12 “Flu Game” in all its glory, proving why this sneaker remains a fan favorite. The bold black and red colorway, premium materials, and historical significance make it a must-have. Whether for nostalgia or style, this release carries the legacy of one of basketball’s greatest moments.

Read More: Air Jordan 11 Low “Bred” Shines In New On-Foot Photos

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
air-jordan-12-flu-game-sneaker-news Sneakers Releasing In 2 Hours: Air Jordan 12 “Flu Game” 4.1K
SneakerHeader.001 Sneakers Official Release Details For The Air Jordan 12 “Flu Game” 9.0K
Air-Jordan-12-Retro-Flu-Game-2025-CT8013-060 Sneakers The Iconic "Flu Game" Air Jordan 12s Are Making A Comeback 2.3K
Air-Jordan-12-Flu-Game-2025-1 Sneakers Detailed Look At The Air Jordan 12 "Flu Game" 8.9K