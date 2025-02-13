The Iconic "Flu Game" Air Jordan 12s Are Making A Comeback

BY Ben Atkinson 20 Views
Air-Jordan-12-Retro-Flu-Game-2025-CT8013-060
Image via @introevolution1
A closer look at a legendary release.

New photos of the Air Jordan 12 "Flu Game" for 2025 have surfaced, reigniting excitement for this legendary sneaker. First made famous during Michael Jordan's unforgettable Game 5 performance in the 1997 NBA Finals, this shoe symbolizes resilience and greatness. Despite battling flu-like symptoms, Jordan led the Bulls to victory over the Utah Jazz, cementing the "Flu Game" as one of the most iconic sneakers ever. The 2025 edition stays faithful to the original, with a shape and details that bring back its classic look. These latest images showcase every element, building even more anticipation for its release.

The "Flu Game" remains one of the most celebrated sneakers in basketball history. Its bold black and red colorway, paired with its legendary backstory, ensures its place as a standout release for 2025. The newly surfaced photos offer a closer look at the craftsmanship and nostalgic elements that make this pair so special. With its deep roots in sports and sneaker culture, this release is expected to dominate discussions leading up to launch. More than just a sneaker, the "Flu Game" is a moment in history that continues to inspire generations.

Air Jordan 12 “Flu Game”

The Air Jordan 12 "Flu Game" commands attention with its bold black and red colorway, paying tribute to Michael Jordan's unforgettable 1997 NBA Finals performance. Crafted from premium leather, it features a mix of smooth and textured panels for a dynamic, high-quality finish. The iconic Jumpman logo on the heel adds a signature touch, reinforcing its legendary status. A carbon fiber shank plate enhances stability, while the durable rubber outsole provides solid traction. Designed for both performance and everyday wear, this sneaker blends history, style, and function effortlessly.

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 12 “Flu Game” will be returning on March 1st, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they drop.

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
