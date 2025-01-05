Michael Jordan’s Legendary "Flu Game" Air Jordan 12 Is Back

One of the biggest sneakers ever coming back.

The first in-hand 2025 pair of the Air Jordan 12 "Flu Game" is here, reigniting excitement for this iconic release. Back in 1997, during Game 5 of the NBA Finals, Michael Jordan cemented the legacy of this sneaker by delivering a heroic performance despite battling flu-like symptoms. Leading the Chicago Bulls to a crucial win over the Utah Jazz, the "Flu Game" became a symbol of determination and greatness. The upcoming 2025 version remains faithful to the original, with an updated shape that closely mirrors the classic design. Official photos and now in-hand images highlight every detail of this highly anticipated return.

Initially delayed to make room for the now-canceled Air Jordan 12 "Bloodline," the "Flu Game" is officially set to reclaim its spot in 2025. Jordan Brand’s decision to bring back this iconic pair underscores its significance in both basketball and sneaker culture. With its timeless design and legendary backstory, the "Flu Game" Jordan 12 is expected to be one of the most sought-after releases of the year. Fans and collectors can now look forward to owning a piece of sports history in the new year.

"Flu Game" Air Jordan 12

The Air Jordan 12 "Flu Game" showcases a bold red and black colorway, paying tribute to Michael Jordan's legendary 1997 NBA Finals performance. Crafted with premium leather, the sneaker combines smooth finishes with textured overlays for a dynamic look. The iconic Jumpman logo graces the heel, while a carbon fiber shank plate adds stability. A durable rubber outsole completes the design, ensuring excellent traction on and off the court.